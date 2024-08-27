Montanan faces battery charge followin
g Thursday incident
:Lead> MOSCOW An 18-year-old Great Falls, Mont., man faces a charge of battery with intent to commit rape in connection with a Thursday night incident.
Moscow police arrested John Z. Bates Friday on a drunken driving charge. Later that day, an 18
-year-old woman told officers he kissed and fondled her against her will at the woman's home the previous night. She told police she was able to escape from him. The woman's roommate is an acquaintance of Bates.
Mardi Gras weekend kept Moscow police busy as they made seven alcohol-related arrests between noon Saturday and noon Sunday. Specific charges included minor in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct and altering a driver's license.
Police charged Jeffrey D. Bond, 32, 117 S. Almon St., with pointing a firearm at another person Friday night. Bond allegedly pointed a BB gun at neighbors. Bond also faces an escape charge after he allegedly tried to flee officers.
Blood drive set for Thursday at Craigmont is postponed
CRAIGMONT The Western Lewis County blood drive scheduled for Thursday at the Craigmont American Legion Hall has been canceled.
The blood drive already had been postponed once, but a problem with getting the staff from the American Red Cross Boise office also made it necessary to put this one off, said Mary Jo Tatko of Craigmont.
The next blood drive probably will be on the regu
lar rotation next fall, Tatko said.
Kooskia principal Snodgrass named to advisory council
BOISE Gov. Cecil Andrus has announced appointments to the Governor's Advisory Council on Chapter 2 Programs, to replace members whose terms had expired. David Hawk of Boise, Linda Dobbins of Council,
James See of Mullan and Clearwater Valley High School Principal Dave Snodgrass will serve terms ending Jan. 1, 1997.
Dan Maloney of Boise and Sandy Nuttycombe of Payette, have been reappointed to the council.
Searching for Granny Smith
YAKIMA Forget M
rs. Butterworth and Betty Crocker it's time once again for the Sear
ch for Granny Smith.
The Washington Apple Commission on Monday began its second annual nationwide hunt to find a grandmother to promote the green apples.
''We're looking for grannies on the go, someone who personifies the healthful attributes of our apples,'' said Vicky Scharlau, commission vice president.
Scharlau said a successful candidate would meet the following guidelines:
* Be sweet, but not too tart or mushy.
* Stem from a big family tree and be handpicked by children, grandchildren, spouse or friends.
Last year's winner was Ruth Ray, 63, of Lincoln, Mass., a children's dan
ce instructor and television producer. She was selected from 7,000 entries.
''It's been a lot of fun,'' Ray said.
The winner will be picked May 15.
''We had to do it again,'' said commission spokesman Jim Thomas. ''We have another bumper crop of high-quality Granny Smiths this year, so we need an even bigger crop of granny nominees.''
Lotto winner heads south
SPOKANE A Spokane retiree who won a $7 million Lotto jackpot says he and his wife plan to travel somewhere warm and sunny.
Mark Matulich, 63, will receive $252,000 annually for 20 years after taxes, the state lottery office said Monday.
He purchased the winning ticket for last Wednesday's drawing at a Rosauer's grocery store in northwest Spokane.