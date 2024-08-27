Montanan faces battery charge followin

g Thursday incident

:Lead> MOSCOW An 18-year-old Great Falls, Mont., man faces a charge of battery with intent to commit rape in connection with a Thursday night incident.

Moscow police arrested John Z. Bates Friday on a drunken driving charge. Later that day, an 18

-year-old woman told officers he kissed and fondled her against her will at the woman's home the previous night. She told police she was able to escape from him. The woman's roommate is an acquaintance of Bates.

Mardi Gras weekend kept Moscow police busy as they made seven alcohol-related arrests between noon Saturday and noon Sunday. Specific charges included minor in possession of alcohol, disorderly conduct and altering a driver's license.

Police charged Jeffrey D. Bond, 32, 117 S. Almon St., with pointing a firearm at another person Friday night. Bond allegedly pointed a BB gun at neighbors. Bond also faces an escape charge after he allegedly tried to flee officers.

CRAIGMONT The Western Lewis County blood drive scheduled for Thursday at the Craigmont American Legion Hall has been canceled.

The blood drive already had been postponed once, but a problem with getting the staff from the American Red Cross Boise office also made it necessary to put this one off, said Mary Jo Tatko of Craigmont.

The next blood drive probably will be on the regu

lar rotation next fall, Tatko said.

Kooskia principal Snodgrass named to advisory council

BOISE Gov. Cecil Andrus has announced appointments to the Governor's Advisory Council on Chapter 2 Programs, to replace members whose terms had expired. David Hawk of Boise, Linda Dobbins of Council,

James See of Mullan and Clearwater Valley High School Principal Dave Snodgrass will serve terms ending Jan. 1, 1997.

Dan Maloney of Boise and Sandy Nuttycombe of Payette, have been reappointed to the council.

