I wasn't surprised when Commissioner (Ervin) Hill criticized county employees for supporting my campaign for Nez Perce County commissioner, however it concerned me when Bill Hall, a known government watchdog, supported Hill's stand (editorial, April 9). It concerned me for a number of reasons.

1.Anyone who knows me very well, knows that my first goal is to run a clean, honest and ethical campaign. My supporters are honest, hard-working people who, like myself, were unaware that it would be considered ''tacky'' if they attended a public announcement or pick up a sign on their own lunch or break time, even if it is legal. In the future, I will ask all of my volunteers to be very careful to avoid the ''appearance of evil.''

2.The only people who ''joined'' me when I made my public campaign announcement were my three sons, Fran Carroll, Mike Mitchell, Bob Wing and Ron Koeper. Whil

e there were county employees, on their lunch hour, in

the group of 35-40 people who listened to my announcement, I presumed they were there to hear what I had to say. To my knowledge, no one campaigned on my behalf or even said they agreed with me.

3.I did take exception to Hall's saying I ''genuflected'' to the employees. Being a Christian, I feel strongly about the misuse of this word and anyone who followed my stand on issues when I was on the city