I wasn't surprised when Commissioner (Ervin) Hill criticized county employees for supporting my campaign for Nez Perce County commissioner, however it concerned me when Bill Hall, a known government watchdog, supported Hill's stand (editorial, April 9). It concerned me for a number of reasons.
1.Anyone who knows me very well, knows that my first goal is to run a clean, honest and ethical campaign. My supporters are honest, hard-working people who, like myself, were unaware that it would be considered ''tacky'' if they attended a public announcement or pick up a sign on their own lunch or break time, even if it is legal. In the future, I will ask all of my volunteers to be very careful to avoid the ''appearance of evil.''
2.The only people who ''joined'' me when I made my public campaign announcement were my three sons, Fran Carroll, Mike Mitchell, Bob Wing and Ron Koeper. Whil
e there were county employees, on their lunch hour, in
the group of 35-40 people who listened to my announcement, I presumed they were there to hear what I had to say. To my knowledge, no one campaigned on my behalf or even said they agreed with me.
3.I did take exception to Hall's saying I ''genuflected'' to the employees. Being a Christian, I feel strongly about the misuse of this word and anyone who followed my stand on issues when I was on the city
council knows I make my decisions based on facts and input from the public, not from pressure. And the facts are, compensatory time saves the taxpayers money and increases staff morale.
I have never said that they should have all the ''comp'' time they wanted. I feel that is a management decision that should be left up to the department heads who were elected to supervise them and make this type of decision.
4.I agree with Hall that politics, and private agendas, should not be a part of the day-to-day operation of government. I am sorry that the county employees are being victimized by this and I hope that we can move forward and focus on the real issues of roads, solid waste,
fire districts, etc.
I am sorry that this became an issue, and I will continue to do my best and to listen to what people have to say and be as responsive as I c
an. I welcome input and criticism, and I hope more people will tell me what they think about Nez Perce County issues.