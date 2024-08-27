WASHINGTON With $105 million at stake, the House approved education reform legislation Wednesday, but Senate action was blocked when school prayer advocates demanded that the full 231-page bill be read into the record.

Hour after hour, Senate clerks alternated in reading monotonously from the conference report on the Goals 2000 legis

lation, which would create voluntary education standards and give states and local school districts money to help achieve the goals.

Sen. Jesse Helms, R-N.C., said he would filibuster the bill until he got prayer language more to his liking. He demanded that the text be read as another delaying tactic. After four hours, the clerks had gotten through almost half the bill.

The Goals 2000 bill authorizes $647 million for this year, i

ncluding $400 million in grants to states and local school agencies to develop and implement plans for education reform. It also writes into law the education goals agreed to in 1989 by then-President Bush and the nation's governors. Two new goals were added encouraging parental involvement in educati

on and professional development for teachers.

Senate leaders were trying to rush the bill through before a recess that is scheduled to begin Friday.

Under the legislation, $105 million of this year's Goals 2000 money would be shifted into other programs unless the measure becomes law by April 1.

The Clinton administration has requested $700 million for Goals 2000 for fiscal 1995.

The House approved the goals bill by a vote of 306-121 after rejecting an effort by Rep. John Duncan, R-Tenn., to revise the prayer language. The vote on Duncan's proposal was 232-195.

Helms wrote an amendment to the Senate's version of Goals 2000 that would have denied federal funds to schools that barred voluntary, constitutionally protected prayer.