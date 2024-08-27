A candlelight procession and presentation on the experiences of black Americans will highlight Martin Luther King Jr. and Idaho Human Rights Day Jan. 17 in Lewiston.
At 6:30 p.m. a candlelight procession will begin from Pioneer Park to the Williams Conference Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
There a presentation titled ''The Strengths of a People: A Cultural Legacy for Survival'' will be given by Standley Gellineau of Walla Walla Community College starting at 7:15 p.m.
Candles for the walk will be provided at the park, and the public is invited to participate in the events.