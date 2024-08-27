Sections
StoriesFebruary 9, 1994

*EUGENE, Ore. James M. Godbold, a

n editor at The Register-Guard since 1983 and former city editor at the Lewiston Morning Tribune , has been named managing editor of the Eugene newspaper.

Godbold, 42, has been

the newspaper's assistant managing editor for the past three years. He replaces Patrick Yack, who left The Register-Guard last week to become editor of the Greensboro News & Record in Greensboro, N.C.

Godbold, who worked at the Tribune from 1981 to 1983, will now supervise nearly 90 full-time and part-time news, sports and feature reporters and editors. He will be responsible for the overall news content and news-gathering philosophy at the paper.

*MOSCOW Vaiden Bloch, forester and part owner of Moscow's Northwest Management Inc. , a forestry consul

ting firm, recently gave a presentation at the annual Non-Industrial Private Forestry Workshop in Spokane.

Bloch presented ''Practical Uses of the Global Positioning System in Non-Industrial Private Forestry.'' Approximately 75 state and professional foresters attended the workshop.

''Biz Bits'' are short news items about personal achievements, changes, promotions, attendance at seminars or completion of extra schooling. Items may be submitted to: Business Editor, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston Morning Tribune, Lewiston, ID 83501. Please include business telephone number.

