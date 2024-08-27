Godbold, who worked at the Tribune from 1981 to 1983, will now supervise nearly 90 full-time and part-time news, sports and feature reporters and editors. He will be responsible for the overall news content and news-gathering philosophy at the paper.

*MOSCOW Vaiden Bloch, forester and part owner of Moscow's Northwest Management Inc. , a forestry consul

ting firm, recently gave a presentation at the annual Non-Industrial Private Forestry Workshop in Spokane.

Bloch presented ''Practical Uses of the Global Positioning System in Non-Industrial Private Forestry.'' Approximately 75 state and professional foresters attended the workshop.

