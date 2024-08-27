A newly formed group of Indian elders from the Coeur d'Alene, Nez Perce and Shoshone-Bannock tribes Thursday announced its support for Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ron Beitelspacher of Grangeville.
The group calls itself Native Americans for Beitelspacher and includes Allen Slickpoo of the Nez Perce Tribe, Lawrence Aripa and Henry Sijohn of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, and Nathan Small and Dave Archuleta of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.
''There isn't very many yet,'' Aripa said Thursday. ''We are the only ones who have spoken so far.''
Sijohn called Idaho Attorney General Larry EchoHawk ''an 'apple' pure and simple red on the outside, white on the inside.
''EchoHawk doesn't have an Indian heart of understanding,'' he said in a news release issued 12 days before the Democratic gubernatorial primary.
Slickpoo said Beitelspacher is
a man of honesty and integrity with a geniune interest in the concerns of Indians.
''I am not convinced of that with Mr. EchoHawk after watching the role he played in the special legislative session (in 1992),'' he said in the news re
lease. ''EchoHawk definitely went aga
inst us. I'm concerned about future relations with tribes if he were to become governor. Beitelspacher has demonstrated his leadership in 13 years in the state Senate.''
But EchoHawk's campaign manager, Stan Kress, said anyone who calls EchoHawk ''an apple or anything like that'' simply isn't reflecting on EchoHawk's entire career.
He said EchoHawk and his family have dedicated their lives to working on the behalf o
f Indians and protecting their rights.
EchoHawk started his career representing low-income Indians who couldn't afford legal representation, Kress said, and served as the chief general counsel for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe from 1980 until 1986.
He attributed the group's backing for Beitelspacher to EchoHawk's support for a successful constitutional amendment blocking casino gambling on Indian reservations two years ago. In contrast, he said Beitelspacher has chosen to ignore the will of the majority of Idahoans and support casino gambling.
Kress said he doesn't believe the newly formed group represents a majority of the Indians in the state.
''I don't think it is going to have that big of an impact on the tribal vote,'' he said.
The Kootenai, Shoshone-Bannock and Shoshone-Payutte tribes already have endorsed EchoHawk's bid for governor. It is the policy of the Nez Perce Tribe not to endorse candidates.
Beitelspacher said federal law already allows tribes to conduct casino gambling on Indian reservations.
Kress ''is trying to paint the political picture,'' he said. ''They (the tribes) aren't concerned about casino gambling. They are concerned about sovereignty. If I were EchoHawk's campaign manager, I would say the same thing.''
Aripa, Sijohn and Slickpoo are respected tribal elders, Beitelspacher said.
''I think their voices carry a great deal of weight,'' he said.
Beitelspacher declined to comment about Sijohn's remarks about Echohawk.
''I recognize the needs of Native Americans and they are shared by people both white and red,'' he said.