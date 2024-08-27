A newly formed group of Indian elders from the Coeur d'Alene, Nez Perce and Shoshone-Bannock tribes Thursday announced its support for Idaho Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ron Beitelspacher of Grangeville.

The group calls itself Native Americans for Beitelspacher and includes Allen Slickpoo of the Nez Perce Tribe, Lawrence Aripa and Henry Sijohn of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, and Nathan Small and Dave Archuleta of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe.

''There isn't very many yet,'' Aripa said Thursday. ''We are the only ones who have spoken so far.''

Sijohn called Idaho Attorney General Larry EchoHawk ''an 'apple' pure and simple red on the outside, white on the inside.

''EchoHawk doesn't have an Indian heart of understanding,'' he said in a news release issued 12 days before the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Slickpoo said Beitelspacher is

a man of honesty and integrity with a geniune interest in the concerns of Indians.

''I am not convinced of that with Mr. EchoHawk after watching the role he played in the special legislative session (in 1992),'' he said in the news re

lease. ''EchoHawk definitely went aga

inst us. I'm concerned about future relations with tribes if he were to become governor. Beitelspacher has demonstrated his leadership in 13 years in the state Senate.''

But EchoHawk's campaign manager, Stan Kress, said anyone who calls EchoHawk ''an apple or anything like that'' simply isn't reflecting on EchoHawk's entire career.

He said EchoHawk and his family have dedicated their lives to working on the behalf o