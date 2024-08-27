A 4-year-old Clarkston boy was in the custody of foster parents licensed in the state of Washington at the time of his death.

Dirk Dalton died May 1, apparently of trauma to the stomach, which caused a rupture of his small intestine. Authorities have declined to comment publicly about what caus

ed it.

The biological mother voluntarily placed the boy in foster care April 14, said Kathy Spears, a spokeswoman for the Department of Social and Health Services in Olympia. The agency has suspended the family's foster and day care licenses, she said.