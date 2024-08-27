Sections
StoriesMay 11, 1994

A 4-year-old Clarkston boy was in the custody of foster parents licensed in the state of Washington at the time of his death.

Dirk Dalton died May 1, apparently of trauma to the stomach, which caused a rupture of his small intestine. Authorities have declined to comment publicly about what caus

ed it.

The biological mother voluntarily placed the boy in foster care April 14, said Kathy Spears, a spokeswoman for the Department of Social and Health Services in Olympia. The agency has suspended the family's foster and day care licenses, she said.

She said she didn't know if the family was operating a day care at the time of Dalton's death.

Foster care families undergo a criminal background check through the Washington State Patrol, which provides information about convictions in the state of Washington but doesn't reveal out-of-state offenses, Spears said.

The agency also conducts home visits and solicits reference letters, Spears said.

At this point nothing indicates the screening showed anything that would have prevented the caregivers of Dirk Dalton from getting a license, Spears said. The agency is continuing its examinations of procedures regarding placement and licensing.

