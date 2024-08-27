COEUR D'ALENE An estimated 160,000 board feet of timber have been stolen from a 40-acre parcel owned by Kootenai County at Powder Horn Bay.

The timber primarily Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine has a net value of about $250 per 1,000 board feet, or $40,000, county surveyor Bruce Anderson said.

County officials discovered the theft after receiving a tip the county-owned land on the east side of Highway 97 had been logged, Commissioner Bob Macdonald said.