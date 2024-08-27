COEUR D'ALENE An estimated 160,000 board feet of timber have been stolen from a 40-acre parcel owned by Kootenai County at Powder Horn Bay.
The timber primarily Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine has a net value of about $250 per 1,000 board feet, or $40,000, county surveyor Bruce Anderson said.
County officials discovered the theft after receiving a tip the county-owned land on the east side of Highway 97 had been logged, Commissioner Bob Macdonald said.
A county forest-properties assessor who visited the site said the property had been logged extensively, perhaps three or four years ago, Macdonald said.
The county acquired the land for unpaid taxes in 1931. The property has never been surveyed, he said.