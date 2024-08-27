BOISE The Idaho Housing Agency is one of four state housing finance agencies in the nation to be given the highest credit rating possible.
Moody's Investment Service, a New York-based company that determines finance agencies' financial strength, awarded the agency the A1 rating, a level higher than it requested.
The high rating allowed the agency to apply to participate in the risk-sharing program, which would permit the agency t
o issue debt to build multifamily housing in conjunction with the U.S. D
epartment of Housing and Urban Development.
The Idaho Housing Agency will be notified by April 1 if it is selected for the program. The agency is self-financed by issuing tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds. It provides financing for low and moderate income housing.