BONNERS FERRY, Idaho White separatist Randy Weaver and Kevin Harris say they were not the aggressors in a 1992 gun battle with U.S. marshals, despite a convicted felon's claim that they ''decided to shoot first and ask questions later.''

In newspaper reports published Friday, Weaver and Harris denied the claim of a jailhouse informant who is quoted in U.S. Justice Department documents.

''What this guy is reported to have said in the papers is false, he's a liar,'' Harris

told The Spokesman-Review.

The documents say James Radler told investigators that Harris had confessed to fatally shooting deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan without provocation. Radler told authorities that Harris made the statements while the two were cell mates.