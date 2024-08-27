Sections
StoriesJanuary 29, 1994

Associated Press

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho White separatist Randy Weaver and Kevin Harris say they were not the aggressors in a 1992 gun battle with U.S. marshals, despite a convicted felon's claim that they ''decided to shoot first and ask questions later.''

In newspaper reports published Friday, Weaver and Harris denied the claim of a jailhouse informant who is quoted in U.S. Justice Department documents.

''What this guy is reported to have said in the papers is false, he's a liar,'' Harris

told The Spokesman-Review.

The documents say James Radler told investigators that Harris had confessed to fatally shooting deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan without provocation. Radler told authorities that Harris made the statements while the two were cell mates.

Weaver was equally adamant about Radler's allegations.

''That is a crock of crap,'' Weaver told The Idaho Statesman of Boise.

Weaver and Harris, a family friend, were acquitted in July in U.S. District Court in Boise of murder and conspiracy

charges in Degan's death.

Story Tags
Crimes
