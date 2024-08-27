PORTLAND, Ore. A federal judge has sentenced a 22-year-old Portland man to five months in a prison camp and five months in a halfway house for lying to a federal investigator about finding a syringe in a Pepsi can last year.

U.S. District Judge Helen J. Frye sentenced John J. Waudby on Tuesday, noting that Pepsi lost an estimated $51.5 million in sales last summer when hundreds of people around the nation falsely reported that they found syringes and other objects in cans of soft drinks.

Waudby apologized for his behavior and said he is committed to turning around his life.

Two other people were charged in Portland with making the false reports about syringes in Pepsi cans.