It

wasn't exactly Casey at the bat Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the an

nual Coca-Cola Banana Belt Baseball Tournament.

Instead, it turned out to be Casey in the field.

But the results were just as disastrous as baseball folklore that had Casey striking out to end the game.

In this case, Gonzaga right-fielder Casey Olson, inserted in the lineup for defensive purposes, dropped Alex Figueroa's lazy two-out fly ball to right in the bottom of the ninth inning to allow pinch-runner Kenton Clairmont to score the winning run as Lewis-Clark State nipped the Bulldogs 5-4.

In the two earlier contests, Portland State outlasted Linfield College of McMinnville, Ore., 14-11, and Albertson College of Caldwell also picked on the Wildcats from Oregon 6-3.

The final round-robin standings found LCSC on top with a 4-0 record, followed by Gonzaga (3-1), Portland State (2-2), Albertson (1-3) and Linfield (0-4).

A good-sized Harris Field crowd, which braved an early-evening chill, was ready to sit back and watch Gonzaga go extra innings for a second straight night, but instead went home when the ball fell out of Olson's glove, and the Warriors had

their eighth win of the season in 10 games.

''That was a bad way to win it,'' said LCSC coach Ed Cheff, who was kicked out of the game by home plate umpire Butch Croy in the top of the fourth and spent the rest of the game in the pressbox.

''We had chances

several times to win the game, but we didn't compete well offensively,'' Cheff said. ''On defense, howe

ver, we were fine.''

It was Gonzaga's first loss in five contests, but Bulldogs' coach Steve Hertz' only concern was how Olson, a junior from Auburn, Wash., was mentally and pyschologically holding up.

''I put him in there because he's a very good defensive player,'' Hertz said. ''It's just a shame. I'm more worried about the feelings of this young man than whether we won or lost.''

Once again, David McDade, the Warriors' freshman left-fielder from Orofino, provided most of the offensive punch by clearing the bases with a three-run double in the fifth to erase the Bulldogs' 3-0 advantage.

Although courtesy runner Kyle Anderson, the

second runner to score on McDade's blast, missed home plate, Gonzaga didn't appeal despite the fact that Anderson went back in plain sight to tag home plate well after Liko Pereria, the third and final runner to score, had crossed the plate.

McDade also had two singles to finish with three of LCSC's seven hits. First baseman Todd Wilson added two singles, and three more Warrior batters were hit with pitches. In fact, two of them scored along with Wilson, who had singled, on McDade's three-run blast to left center.

''It's neat to see,'' Cheff said of McDade's early-season hitting prowess. ''And he looked good on defense.''