It
wasn't exactly Casey at the bat Sunday afternoon in the championship game of the an
nual Coca-Cola Banana Belt Baseball Tournament.
Instead, it turned out to be Casey in the field.
But the results were just as disastrous as baseball folklore that had Casey striking out to end the game.
In this case, Gonzaga right-fielder Casey Olson, inserted in the lineup for defensive purposes, dropped Alex Figueroa's lazy two-out fly ball to right in the bottom of the ninth inning to allow pinch-runner Kenton Clairmont to score the winning run as Lewis-Clark State nipped the Bulldogs 5-4.
In the two earlier contests, Portland State outlasted Linfield College of McMinnville, Ore., 14-11, and Albertson College of Caldwell also picked on the Wildcats from Oregon 6-3.
The final round-robin standings found LCSC on top with a 4-0 record, followed by Gonzaga (3-1), Portland State (2-2), Albertson (1-3) and Linfield (0-4).
A good-sized Harris Field crowd, which braved an early-evening chill, was ready to sit back and watch Gonzaga go extra innings for a second straight night, but instead went home when the ball fell out of Olson's glove, and the Warriors had
their eighth win of the season in 10 games.
''That was a bad way to win it,'' said LCSC coach Ed Cheff, who was kicked out of the game by home plate umpire Butch Croy in the top of the fourth and spent the rest of the game in the pressbox.
''We had chances
several times to win the game, but we didn't compete well offensively,'' Cheff said. ''On defense, howe
ver, we were fine.''
It was Gonzaga's first loss in five contests, but Bulldogs' coach Steve Hertz' only concern was how Olson, a junior from Auburn, Wash., was mentally and pyschologically holding up.
''I put him in there because he's a very good defensive player,'' Hertz said. ''It's just a shame. I'm more worried about the feelings of this young man than whether we won or lost.''
Once again, David McDade, the Warriors' freshman left-fielder from Orofino, provided most of the offensive punch by clearing the bases with a three-run double in the fifth to erase the Bulldogs' 3-0 advantage.
Although courtesy runner Kyle Anderson, the
second runner to score on McDade's blast, missed home plate, Gonzaga didn't appeal despite the fact that Anderson went back in plain sight to tag home plate well after Liko Pereria, the third and final runner to score, had crossed the plate.
McDade also had two singles to finish with three of LCSC's seven hits. First baseman Todd Wilson added two singles, and three more Warrior batters were hit with pitches. In fact, two of them scored along with Wilson, who had singled, on McDade's three-run blast to left center.
''It's neat to see,'' Cheff said of McDade's early-season hitting prowess. ''And he looked good on defense.''
Cheff was
referring to left-fielder McDade's fourth-inning perfect one-bounce toss to Figueroa at the plate to gun down Scott Morgan trying to score from second on Wade Bodiovic's sharp single.
The LCSC infield also shone brightly by pulling off three double plays to help erase promising Bulldogs' rallies.
Of Gonzaga's five errors, the last three hurt the most. Before Olson's fatal drop, catcher Pat Redmond forgot to plant his foot on the plate on a forceout at home allowing LCSC to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth.
The Warriors' winning run in the ninth was set up when John McAninch reached first on the shortstop's error and was sacrificed to second by Kelly Phair, who the day before had clouted two homers. Wilson was given an intentional walk, and pinchhitter Shawn Buhner nearly won it by hitting a line shot that Gonzaga left-fielder Mike Naughton made a spectacular diving catch. Then came the drop.
Steve Lee, the third and final LCSC pitcher, picked up a deserved win by holding the Bulldogs at bay after entering the game in the top of the seventh. He allowed only one hit while striking o
ut two.
''I thought Steve Lee pitched real well for us in relief,'' Cheff noted. ''That was big for us.''
Cheff's fourth-inning ejection was came when Croy, the home plate umpire, bent over to dust off home plate seconds after Redman had driven home Jerrod Wong with a sacrifice fly to right to put the Zags on top 3-0.
''I'm trying to appeal third for leaving too soon, and he's brushing off home plate,'' explained Cheff, who acknowledged that some of Croy's earlier ball-strike calls may h
ave built up a smoldering frustration level to where angry words were eventually fired off over the simple act of brushing off the plate.
Cheff w
as asked why the Warriors still didn't make the appeal before the first pitch to the next batter, and he said Croy had told him just seconds before his ejection that the runner hadn't left too soon.
The Warriors, who stranded 13 baserunners, also may have lost shortstop Miguel Inzunza for at least a week on a rough and t
umble play at home in the eighth. Inzunza's knee cap slid out of place and then came back after he was forced out at the plate only to have the Gonzaga catcher accidentally fall on him.
Warriors' starter Jack Gullard was touched for Carter Masterson's two-out two-run double on a 2-and-2 pitch in the first inning. G
ullard, who had Masterson in an 0-and-2 hole, narrowly missed on an outsi
de pitch and then back with two pitches that the Gonzaga center-fielder was fortunate to foul off at the plate.
Casey Kirkman relieved Gullard in the sixth and, outside of uncorking a wild pitch and hitting two batters, did manage to strike out two in two-thirds of an inning's work.
Darin Blood, the former Post Fa
lls star, was the first of three Gonzaga pitchers before tiring in the sixth. Brandon Marx was the unlucky loser.
Next action for the Warriors will be in their own Lewis-Clark Chevrolet Tournament Thursday. LCSC meets George Fox at 7 p.m. following the 4 p.m. contest between Washington State and George Fox.
GONZAGA LEWIS-CLARK STATE Naughton,lf 3 0 1 0 McDade,lf 5 0 3 3 Herider,2b 4 0 0 0 Martinez,cf 4 0 0 0 Walker,ss 4 1 1 0 Lazzareschi,ph 1 0 1 0 Wong,1b 3 2 1 0 Bowden,3b 5 0 0 0 Masterson,cf 4 0 2 2 McAninch,dh 4 0 0 0 Norton,c 1 0 0 0 Clairmont,pr 0 1 0 0 Redmond,c 2 0 0 1 Phair,2b 3 0 0 0 Morgan,rf 4 1 2 0 Wilson,1b 3 2 2 0 Olson,rf 0 0 0 0 Inzunza,ss 2 0 0 0 Bodiovic,dh 4 0 2 0 Lopez,ph 0 0 0 0 Wulf,3b 2 0 0 0 Buhner,ph 1 0 0 0 Jacobs,ph 1 0 0 0 Figueroa,c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 9 2 Anderson,ph 1 1 1 0 Evans,cf 1 1 0 0 Pereria,ph 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 7 3 Gonzaga 200 100 1004 9 5 LCSC 000 030 0115 7 1 Gonzaga Darin Blood 6+ 5 3 3 2 2 Troy Cleland 2/31 1 0 2 2 Brandon Marx (L) 12/32 1 0 1 2 Lewis-Clark State Jack Gullard 52/37 3 3
1 2 Casey Kirkman 2/31 1 0 0 1 Steve Lee (W) 21/31 0 0 0 2