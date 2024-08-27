I usually don't think about yard sales unless I drive by one. Then, if I have time, I'll stop.

I'm mostly interested in books, but over the years I've found a number of different bargains at yard sales.

A few years ago my husband and I were on vacation in northern Idaho. We were driving on some back country roads and saw a yard sale sign with arrows pointing the way.

We followed the signs and ended up at a tarpaper house nestled in the woodlands. The house looked out of place in the beauty of the forest.

There was the usual yard sale stuff and some boxes with assorted items in them. I looked in one box and saw a doll. I expected it to be a child's plastic doll and was surprised to find that it was an old ceramic doll.

The doll's face and limbs are white ceramic and it has a cloth body. I collect dolls and asked the guy at the sale how much he wanted. He asked his mother what she wanted for it and told me $2.

I haven't found any marking on the doll to tell me where and when it had been manufactured. One day I plan to do some research and find out its history, but for now the doll stands milling silently with the newer dolls in my collection, its origin a mystery to me.

A couple of weeks ago I was driving home for lunch and saw a yard sale so I stopped. I was in a hurry and didn't spend a lot of time looking at items, but an answering machine caught my eye. Ours had gone out on us a few days before. We were getting ready to leave for vacation the next day and if this answering machine worked, it would save us the time of shopping for another one.

I asked the woman at the sale if it worked. She assured me it did.

I bought it, took it home and hooked it up. It had a battery low message. That night my husband put in a new battery and we recorded a message and asked his mom to call us. The machine didn't pick up or come on with the message, so we tried some more things and called my mom.

She called us and still no luck with the machine. We tried some more options and asked our friend Dave to call us.

Still no luck.

I told my husband I would get a phone number for instructions off the Internet and call when we returned from our vacation. My neighbor Jamie, who was at our house, offered to do a search to find a phone number for us.

She found a number and I called but the office was only open during normal business hours.

The next day my husband and I left on vacation and didn't give the answering machine much thought until we returned home.