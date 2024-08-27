I usually don't think about yard sales unless I drive by one. Then, if I have time, I'll stop.
I'm mostly interested in books, but over the years I've found a number of different bargains at yard sales.
A few years ago my husband and I were on vacation in northern Idaho. We were driving on some back country roads and saw a yard sale sign with arrows pointing the way.
We followed the signs and ended up at a tarpaper house nestled in the woodlands. The house looked out of place in the beauty of the forest.
There was the usual yard sale stuff and some boxes with assorted items in them. I looked in one box and saw a doll. I expected it to be a child's plastic doll and was surprised to find that it was an old ceramic doll.
The doll's face and limbs are white ceramic and it has a cloth body. I collect dolls and asked the guy at the sale how much he wanted. He asked his mother what she wanted for it and told me $2.
I haven't found any marking on the doll to tell me where and when it had been manufactured. One day I plan to do some research and find out its history, but for now the doll stands milling silently with the newer dolls in my collection, its origin a mystery to me.
A couple of weeks ago I was driving home for lunch and saw a yard sale so I stopped. I was in a hurry and didn't spend a lot of time looking at items, but an answering machine caught my eye. Ours had gone out on us a few days before. We were getting ready to leave for vacation the next day and if this answering machine worked, it would save us the time of shopping for another one.
I asked the woman at the sale if it worked. She assured me it did.
I bought it, took it home and hooked it up. It had a battery low message. That night my husband put in a new battery and we recorded a message and asked his mom to call us. The machine didn't pick up or come on with the message, so we tried some more things and called my mom.
She called us and still no luck with the machine. We tried some more options and asked our friend Dave to call us.
Still no luck.
I told my husband I would get a phone number for instructions off the Internet and call when we returned from our vacation. My neighbor Jamie, who was at our house, offered to do a search to find a phone number for us.
She found a number and I called but the office was only open during normal business hours.
The next day my husband and I left on vacation and didn't give the answering machine much thought until we returned home.
I called the number Jamie had found for me. The woman who answered told me they only handled large appliances and gave me another number to call. I called that number and the woman who answered said I had the wrong brand and she couldn't help me. I called the original number and a man answered. I asked him if there was another number I could call. He suggested I call the number on the manual or ask the people at the store for a number.
That would help if I had a manual or had purchased the machine at a store, but since I hadn't, I thanked the man for his suggestions and hung up.
I remembered I had been in a rush when I hooked up the answering machine. I checked it and I did have the wires hooked up wrong. I hooked them up correctly.
My husband asked his mother to call. She did and still no luck. I told him I guess we would just have to chuck the machine and he told me he had found another number on the Internet. I called this number. The woman who answered told me she couldn't help but she would give me the number of someone who could.
I told her my story of telephone tag so she verified the number before she gave it to me. I called the number and a woman answered. I expected her to say sorry, but she asked what the model number was. Then she asked what was on the display.
I told her it read A0.
She told me that was my problem.
That A0 meant answer off.
All I needed to do was to press the answer/on button until it beeped and the machine would be in the answer mode. I pressed the answer/on button and the machine changed to O. The woman told me that the machine would work now.
I had tried turning the machine on and off but had not thought of holding the button down for a beep.
I called my mom. She called me back and finally the machine worked.
It's actually a nice machine -- it's a digital and even has a clock. I haven't tried to set the clock and I'm not going to, I'd probably mess something up. I have lots of clocks and I'm leaving well enough alone.
I've learned that if I buy something electronic at a sale and it doesn't come with a manual, to get instructions on how to operate it before I leave.
I wonder what I'll find the next time I stop at a yard sale.
My husband probably is wondering too, and hoping I just keep on driving the next time I see one.