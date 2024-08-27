Sections
StoriesFebruary 13, 1994

Tricia Gregg, a senior at Asotin High School, has been selected to perform in the Washington All-State Choir.

Members were chosen last year. Charles Smith, from the University of Michigan, will be the choir director for the event.

Tricia is a soprano in the Asotin Jazz Choir. She has be

en a member of the Southeast Washington Honor Choir for the last two years. She is also president of the Asotin Choir.

The concert will begin at 1 p.m. Monday in the Yakima Valley Sundome.

JoReen C. Forsmann, a senior at Lewiston High School, has won first place in the state poetry contest-senior division of the Idaho

Career Development Association.

She competed against a total of 108 students throughout Idaho who elaborated on the theme ''Goal Setting: The Key to Career Development.'' It was part of National Career Development Month.

She received a $30 award. She is the daughter of Bob and Patti Forsmann.

Hig

h scho

ol students from throughout north central Idaho competed in various events at the regional meet of the Business Professionals of America Jan. 29 at Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston.

The event was a preliminary competition in preparation for the state meet, scheduled March 10-12 at Boise.

Lewiston High School students who placed in their respective activities include: Kim Frei, second and Steve Bacon, f

ifth, in computerized accounting; Jeremy Nessett, first in business law; Jeremy Nessett second and Steve Bacon, third, in business math; Jeremy Nessett, first in administrative specialist; Charity Squires, first in international specialist; Jeremy Craig, first in information processing specialist; Keith Jones, first and Charity Squires, second, in data specialist; Kim Frei, fifth, in office specialist; Jeremy Nessett, second, and Heather Cox, fifth, in legal concepts; Jeremy Nessett, first in personal finance.

Students from Moscow, Genesee, Kendrick, Troy, Prairie High School at Cottonwood, Highland High School a

t Craigmont, Nezperce and Lewiston, participated in the meet.

Story Tags
School
