Tricia Gregg, a senior at Asotin High School, has been selected to perform in the Washington All-State Choir.

Members were chosen last year. Charles Smith, from the University of Michigan, will be the choir director for the event.

Tricia is a soprano in the Asotin Jazz Choir. She has be

en a member of the Southeast Washington Honor Choir for the last two years. She is also president of the Asotin Choir.

The concert will begin at 1 p.m. Monday in the Yakima Valley Sundome.

JoReen C. Forsmann, a senior at Lewiston High School, has won first place in the state poetry contest-senior division of the Idaho

Career Development Association.

She competed against a total of 108 students throughout Idaho who elaborated on the theme ''Goal Setting: The Key to Career Development.'' It was part of National Career Development Month.

She received a $30 award. She is the daughter of Bob and Patti Forsmann.