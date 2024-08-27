Tricia Gregg, a senior at Asotin High School, has been selected to perform in the Washington All-State Choir.
Members were chosen last year. Charles Smith, from the University of Michigan, will be the choir director for the event.
Tricia is a soprano in the Asotin Jazz Choir. She has be
en a member of the Southeast Washington Honor Choir for the last two years. She is also president of the Asotin Choir.
The concert will begin at 1 p.m. Monday in the Yakima Valley Sundome.
JoReen C. Forsmann, a senior at Lewiston High School, has won first place in the state poetry contest-senior division of the Idaho
Career Development Association.
She competed against a total of 108 students throughout Idaho who elaborated on the theme ''Goal Setting: The Key to Career Development.'' It was part of National Career Development Month.
She received a $30 award. She is the daughter of Bob and Patti Forsmann.
Hig
h scho
ol students from throughout north central Idaho competed in various events at the regional meet of the Business Professionals of America Jan. 29 at Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston.
The event was a preliminary competition in preparation for the state meet, scheduled March 10-12 at Boise.
Lewiston High School students who placed in their respective activities include: Kim Frei, second and Steve Bacon, f
ifth, in computerized accounting; Jeremy Nessett, first in business law; Jeremy Nessett second and Steve Bacon, third, in business math; Jeremy Nessett, first in administrative specialist; Charity Squires, first in international specialist; Jeremy Craig, first in information processing specialist; Keith Jones, first and Charity Squires, second, in data specialist; Kim Frei, fifth, in office specialist; Jeremy Nessett, second, and Heather Cox, fifth, in legal concepts; Jeremy Nessett, first in personal finance.
Students from Moscow, Genesee, Kendrick, Troy, Prairie High School at Cottonwood, Highland High School a
t Craigmont, Nezperce and Lewiston, participated in the meet.