MOSCOW Compared to the national average, graduates with education degrees from Idaho's public universities have an easier time finding teaching jobs, records show.
About 87 percent of education majors from Idaho's four institutions found work, compared to the national average of 73 percent, according to an Idaho Department of Education report and the National Center of Education Statistics in Washington, D.C.
Excluding substitute teachers, aides or other education-related positions, the statewide 1991-92 percentage drops to 75 percent.
The survey talked to 740 students entering the job market in 1992. The national average is based on 1990-91 statistics.
The state Board of Education requested the report out of concern there was a surplus of new teachers flooding the job market, making employment hard to find.