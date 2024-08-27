MOSCOW Compared to the national average, graduates with education degrees from Idaho's public universities have an easier time finding teaching jobs, records show.

About 87 percent of education majors from Idaho's four institutions found work, compared to the national average of 73 percent, according to an Idaho Department of Education report and the National Center of Education Statistics in Washington, D.C.

Excluding substitute teachers, aides or other education-related positions, the statewide 1991-92 percentage drops to 75 percent.