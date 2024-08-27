PULLMAN Pullman Parks and Recreation will open a youth center for middle school students Friday evening on the second floor of the Gladish Building.
Tom Kuntz, Pullman superintendent of recreation, said hours for the center will be 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through the end of June.
Middle school students have expressed interest in a youth center, Kuntz said, and whether the operation continues beyond the trial period will likely depend on whether they take to the id
ea.
Kuntz said the center will be open for drop-in visitors, but organizers also hope to schedule activities: dances, movie nights and sports competitions such as three-on-three basketball and volleyball in the gymnasium.
Plans also include bringing in business leaders or others from the community to share their skills and expertise with young people.
Kuntz said students have opportunities to participate in a wide variety of activities athletics, clubs, theater and so on at school.
''But what we're hearing is the kids need an opportunity to increase their social bonding away from the school,'' he said.
Equipment at the youth center will include a television, video recorder, pool table, furniture, microwave oven, refrigerator and video games.
Kuntz said the city is seeking donations of additional new or used equipment: a Ping-Pong table, couches, a TV for video games and a wall unit for the video equipment. Donations are tax-deductible, he said.
Two paid supervisors, one male and one female, will be on hand during center hours. Admission will be restricted to middle school students from the Pullman School District, and visitors will be required to sign in and out for security reasons.
Adults and stu
dents on the Pullman Substance Abuse Task Force identified a youth center as a top priority for the community.
Ruth Elder, task force leader and prevention specialist with the Whitman County Alcohol Center, said giving young people a place to go is one strategy to help them overcome feelings of alienation.
''The community has batted around the idea of a youth center for a long time,'' Elder said.
A Pullman youth center died about five years
ago from lack of interest. An earlier one at ci
ty hall in the late 1970s was well used, but closed when its most active participants graduated from school and moved on, Elder said.
'It seems like we have a higher success rate with (middle school students) because they're not driving yet,'' Kuntz said, explaining high school students are more mobile and less likely to be interested in a youth center.
A mini-grant from the Community Mobilization Against Substance Abuse program provided dollars for the cent
er.
Pullman School District, which owns the Gladish Building, supports the program and is charging the city only a token fee to use the space, Kuntz said.