PULLMAN Pullman Parks and Recreation will open a youth center for middle school students Friday evening on the second floor of the Gladish Building.

Tom Kuntz, Pullman superintendent of recreation, said hours for the center will be 6 to 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through the end of June.

Middle school students have expressed interest in a youth center, Kuntz said, and whether the operation continues beyond the trial period will likely depend on whether they take to the id

ea.

Kuntz said the center will be open for drop-in visitors, but organizers also hope to schedule activities: dances, movie nights and sports competitions such as three-on-three basketball and volleyball in the gymnasium.

Plans also include bringing in business leaders or others from the community to share their skills and expertise with young people.

Kuntz said students have opportunities to participate in a wide variety of activities athletics, clubs, theater and so on at school.

''But what we're hearing is the kids need an opportunity to increase their social bonding away from the school,'' he said.

Equipment at the youth center will include a television, video recorder, pool table, furniture, microwave oven, refrigerator and video games.

Kuntz said the city is seeking donations of additional new or used equipment: a Ping-Pong table, couches, a TV for video games and a wall unit for the video equipment. Donations are tax-deductible, he said.

Two paid supervisors, one male and one female, will be on hand during center hours. Admission will be restricted to middle school students from the Pullman School District, and visitors will be required to sign in and out for security reasons.