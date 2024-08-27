POMEROY Asotin used a 17-8 second-quarter run to snag at least a share of the Blue Mountain League girls' basketball title with a 45-37 victory over Pomeroy Friday.

Down 10-8 after one quarter, Asotin used its second-period surge to take a 27-18 lead into halftime.

Asotin coach Rick Wilcox said that the inside game was key to Asotin's win.

Melissa

Weissenfels and Monica Eggleston each scored 14 points as the Panthers moved to 8-1 in Blue Mountain play and 17-2 overall. The Pirates went to 5-4 and 13-6.

Asotin finishes regular-season play with a league home game tonightagainst second-place DeSales of Walla Walla at 6 p.m.

ASOTIN (45) Lacey Jones 3 0-0 6, Heather Faught 0 0-0 0, Tenneil Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Monica Eggleston 6 2-4 14, Beth Lisenbee 0 0-0 0, Holly Smith 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Blankinship 2 3-3 7, Melissa Weissenfels 7 0

-0 14, Rayna Uptmor 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-7 45.

POMEROY (37) Rachel Ruchert 5 0-0 11, Tammi Young 1 2-2 4, Debra Emerson 2 3-4 7, Jackie Gingerich 1 0-0 2, Carrie Low 4 1-2 9, Staci Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jean Geiger 0 0-0 0, Brooke Warren 1 0-0 2, Mindy John 0 0-0 0, Nettie Heytvelt 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-8 37.

Asotin8 17 12 845 Pomeroy10 8 12 737 Total fouls Asotin 14, Pomeroy 7. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-poin

t goals Ruchert.

JV score Pomeroy 40, Asotin 39.

Colfax 71, Riverside 46

CHATTEROY The Colfax Bulldogs clinched no worse than a tie for the Northeast A League championsh

ip after whomping Riverside 71-46 behind Marie Kackman's 30 points and Jami Pierson's 10 rebounds and six assists.

Kackman also had six of her club's 20 steals as Colfax upped its league record to 13-1 and overall mark to 15-3. Riverside, fell to 10-

3 and 14-3.

Colfax made 12-of-15 foul shots to just a 4-of-12 showing by Riverside.

COLFAX (71) Kelli Gigray 1 0-0 2, Alison Harder 0 0-0 0, Rachel Blevins 5 2-4 12, Angie Hall 5 1

-1 11, Erin McGreevy 0 0-0 0, Tracy Tribbett 1 0-0 2, Shawnda Cocking 1 0-0 2, Jami Pierson 5 2-2 12, Marie Kackman 11 7-

8 30, Brooke Beins 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-15 71.

RIVERSIDE (46) Alana Carlander 6 1-2 13, Jill Thompson 2 0-0 4, Tracy Wrotenbery 1 0-0 2, Kerry Leas 4 2-6 10, Courtney Riddle 6 0-2 12, Erin Nelson 1 1-2 3, Kendra Vanderipe 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-12 46.

Colfax17 19 11 2471 Riverside10 13 14 946 Total fouls Colfax 12, Riverside 14. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Kackman.

JV score Riverside 45, Colfax 40.

Pullman 57, West Valley 44

SPOKANE Spurred by a halftime pep talk from coach Jim Merk, Pullman outscored West Valley 42-24 in the second half to claim a 57-44 Frontier League win over West Valley.

''I told them we needed to come out and take control of this game,'' Merk said. ''We played much harder in the second half.''

Down 20-15 at halftime, Pullman outscored the Eagles 21-10 in the third quarter to assume control.

The Greyhounds were led by the 21 points, eight steals and four assists of Melissa Schlettert. Nina Garza added eight points and 13 boards for Pullman, which moved to 6-1 in league and 12-5 overall while West Valley moved to 1-6, 4-13.

PULLMAN (57) Molly Fisher 2 0-0 4, Melissa Schlettert 7 7-9 21, Kristi Pirnique 1 0-2 2, April Walter 1 0-1 3, Katie Werner 4 0-3 10, Nina Garza 4 0-0 8, Kate Dannenberg 0 0-0 0, Stacy McDonald 4 1-4 9. Totals 23 8-19 57.

WEST VALLEY (44) Amy Ingram 4 0-0 9, Shawna Lydon 0 0-0 0, Terre Edwards 3 0-0 7, Terra Inman 0 1-2 1, Andrew Schell 2 3-4 7, Dawn Sulfer 3 0-0 6, Anica Nelson 2 0-2 4, Keri Stansbury 3 4-7 10. Totals 17 8-15 44.

Pullman6 9 21 2157 West Valle9 11 10 1444 Total fouls Pullman 18, West Valley 19. Fouled out Fisher, Nelson. Technical fouls Schell. Three-point goals Walter, Warner 2, Ingram, Edwards.

JV score West Valley 29, Pullman 20.