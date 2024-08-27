POMEROY Asotin used a 17-8 second-quarter run to snag at least a share of the Blue Mountain League girls' basketball title with a 45-37 victory over Pomeroy Friday.
Down 10-8 after one quarter, Asotin used its second-period surge to take a 27-18 lead into halftime.
Asotin coach Rick Wilcox said that the inside game was key to Asotin's win.
Melissa
Weissenfels and Monica Eggleston each scored 14 points as the Panthers moved to 8-1 in Blue Mountain play and 17-2 overall. The Pirates went to 5-4 and 13-6.
Asotin finishes regular-season play with a league home game tonightagainst second-place DeSales of Walla Walla at 6 p.m.
ASOTIN (45) Lacey Jones 3 0-0 6, Heather Faught 0 0-0 0, Tenneil Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Monica Eggleston 6 2-4 14, Beth Lisenbee 0 0-0 0, Holly Smith 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Blankinship 2 3-3 7, Melissa Weissenfels 7 0
-0 14, Rayna Uptmor 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-7 45.
POMEROY (37) Rachel Ruchert 5 0-0 11, Tammi Young 1 2-2 4, Debra Emerson 2 3-4 7, Jackie Gingerich 1 0-0 2, Carrie Low 4 1-2 9, Staci Sharp 0 0-0 0, Jean Geiger 0 0-0 0, Brooke Warren 1 0-0 2, Mindy John 0 0-0 0, Nettie Heytvelt 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-8 37.
Asotin8 17 12 845 Pomeroy10 8 12 737 Total fouls Asotin 14, Pomeroy 7. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-poin
t goals Ruchert.
JV score Pomeroy 40, Asotin 39.
Colfax 71, Riverside 46
CHATTEROY The Colfax Bulldogs clinched no worse than a tie for the Northeast A League championsh
ip after whomping Riverside 71-46 behind Marie Kackman's 30 points and Jami Pierson's 10 rebounds and six assists.
Kackman also had six of her club's 20 steals as Colfax upped its league record to 13-1 and overall mark to 15-3. Riverside, fell to 10-
3 and 14-3.
Colfax made 12-of-15 foul shots to just a 4-of-12 showing by Riverside.
COLFAX (71) Kelli Gigray 1 0-0 2, Alison Harder 0 0-0 0, Rachel Blevins 5 2-4 12, Angie Hall 5 1
-1 11, Erin McGreevy 0 0-0 0, Tracy Tribbett 1 0-0 2, Shawnda Cocking 1 0-0 2, Jami Pierson 5 2-2 12, Marie Kackman 11 7-
8 30, Brooke Beins 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 12-15 71.
RIVERSIDE (46) Alana Carlander 6 1-2 13, Jill Thompson 2 0-0 4, Tracy Wrotenbery 1 0-0 2, Kerry Leas 4 2-6 10, Courtney Riddle 6 0-2 12, Erin Nelson 1 1-2 3, Kendra Vanderipe 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-12 46.
Colfax17 19 11 2471 Riverside10 13 14 946 Total fouls Colfax 12, Riverside 14. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Kackman.
JV score Riverside 45, Colfax 40.
Pullman 57, West Valley 44
SPOKANE Spurred by a halftime pep talk from coach Jim Merk, Pullman outscored West Valley 42-24 in the second half to claim a 57-44 Frontier League win over West Valley.
''I told them we needed to come out and take control of this game,'' Merk said. ''We played much harder in the second half.''
Down 20-15 at halftime, Pullman outscored the Eagles 21-10 in the third quarter to assume control.
The Greyhounds were led by the 21 points, eight steals and four assists of Melissa Schlettert. Nina Garza added eight points and 13 boards for Pullman, which moved to 6-1 in league and 12-5 overall while West Valley moved to 1-6, 4-13.
PULLMAN (57) Molly Fisher 2 0-0 4, Melissa Schlettert 7 7-9 21, Kristi Pirnique 1 0-2 2, April Walter 1 0-1 3, Katie Werner 4 0-3 10, Nina Garza 4 0-0 8, Kate Dannenberg 0 0-0 0, Stacy McDonald 4 1-4 9. Totals 23 8-19 57.
WEST VALLEY (44) Amy Ingram 4 0-0 9, Shawna Lydon 0 0-0 0, Terre Edwards 3 0-0 7, Terra Inman 0 1-2 1, Andrew Schell 2 3-4 7, Dawn Sulfer 3 0-0 6, Anica Nelson 2 0-2 4, Keri Stansbury 3 4-7 10. Totals 17 8-15 44.
Pullman6 9 21 2157 West Valle9 11 10 1444 Total fouls Pullman 18, West Valley 19. Fouled out Fisher, Nelson. Technical fouls Schell. Three-point goals Walter, Warner 2, Ingram, Edwards.
JV score West Valley 29, Pullman 20.
Clarkston 47, EV 28
SPOKANE Clarkston used strong defensive pressure and power under the basket to knock off East Valley 47-28 in a Frontier League game.
The Bantams (4-3 in league, 5-12 overall) held the Knights to just 15 first-half points in taking a nine-point lead at halftime.
Crystal Poskey scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and distributed five assists for the Bantams, who outrebounded the Knights 34-23.
Wendy Fuller led the Bantams with 18 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.
CLARKSTON (47) Randi Knopes 0 0-0 0, Summer Budde 0 4-4 4, Wendy Fuller 6 5-6 18, Rhonda Broemmeling 0 0-0 0, Crystal Poskey 4 2-3 11, Bethany Newbry 0 0-0 0, Brandy Flowers 1 0-2 2, Krissy Burt 5 2-2 12, Kori Maughan 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-17 47.
EAST VALLEY (28) Danielle LeGrant 0 0-2 0, Licia Arnot 0 0-1 0, Lindsay Porter 5 2-4 12, Star Olson 3 0-0 6, Janal Jensen 0 0-0 0, Farrah Parsley 2 0-0 4, Kathy Knisley 0 2-2 2, Colleen Lawler 0 1-3 1, Chrissy Ham 0 3-8 3. Totals 10 8-20 28.
Clarkston18 6 9 1447 East Valley13 2 6 7
28 Total fouls Clarkston 18, East Valley 23. Fouled out Porter, LeGrant. Technical fouls East Valley bench. Three-point goals Fuller, Poskey.
JV score Clarkston 41, EV 9.
Gar-Pal 80, L-W 48
LACROSSE Garfield-Palouse used a potent fast break to pound LaCrosse-Washtucna 80-48 in a Whitman County League game, ending a two-game slide.
The Vikings forced 27 LaCrosse-Washtucna turnovers that resulted in numerous transition scores, according to Gar-Pal coach Roger Guiney.
''In all my years here, this was the best break we've ever run in a game,'' he said.
The Vikings moved to 7-2 in league and 15-2 overall. LaCrosse-Washtucna slipped to 1-8 and 5-14.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (80) Michelle Kennedy 6 4-5 16, Amy Hill 3 3-4 10, Tiffany Coles 4 2-4 11, Stacy Thurston 2 0-1 4, Cindy Main 6 0-3 13, Nickie Brown 3 0-0 6, Sarah Pfaff 4 1-3 9, Kasey Pfaff 4 0-0 9, Bree Roper 1 0-1 2. Totals 33 10-21 80.
LACROSSE-WASHTUCNA (48) Jessica Daniels 3 1-2 7, Natalie Honn 1 0-1 2, Kelli Bruce 6 6-15 20, Christy Rouleau 2 0-0 5, Gina Smith 2 0-2 4, Stacie Baumann 0 0-0 0, Deborah Bay 0 0-0 0, Katie Gordon 1 0-1 2, Johanna Evans 0 0-0 0, Katie Chastain 2 4-6 8. Totals 17 11-27 48.
Garfield-Palouse17 17 18 2880 LaCrosse-Washtucna8 19 11 1048 Total fouls Gar-Pal 21, LaCrosse-Washtucna 18. Fouled out Daniels. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Hill, Coles, Main, K. Pfaff, Bruce 2, Rouleau.
JV score Gar-Pal 44, LaCrosse-Washtucna 38.
St.J-E 53, Colton 29
ST. JOHN Tricia Lamb poured in 31 points to lead St. John-Endicott to an easy 53-29 victory over Colton to drop the Wildcats to 4-5 in league and 13-6 overall.
St. John-Endicott maintained its league lead with an 8-1 mark (14-4 overall).
Dawn Wallace and Sara Merk, with 14 and 12 points, respectively, constituted practically the entire Wildcats' offense. Merk also had five rebounds and Wallace six steals.
COLTON (29) Candace Buck 0 0-0 0, Dawn Wallace 5 4-5 14, Sara Merk 5 2-2 12, Tammy Dudley 0 0-0 0, Hillary Merk 0 1-3 1, Emma Giden 1 0-0 2, Jackie McArthur 0 0-0 0, Lynn Arnold 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-10 29.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT (53) Autumn Countryman 0 0-0 0, Rachel Schauble 2 0-0 6, Tricia Lamb 13 2-3 31, Staci Garrett 1 0-0 2, Aubree Hol
t 1 0-2 2, Andee Schmick 5 0-0 10
, Deidra Black 0 0-0 0, Mandy Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 2-5 53.
Colton4 9 9 729 St. John-Endicott13 12 15 1353 Total fouls Colton 10, St. John-Endicott 11. Fouled out None. Technical fouls None. Three-point goals Schauble 2, Lamb 3.
JV score St. John-Endicott 44, Colton 24.
Rimrock 60, SRHS 59
FRUITLAND Sisters Melissa and Amanda McDaniel combined for 57 points to help Rimrock of Bruneau defeat Salmon River of Riggins 60-59 in a Class A-4 District III playoff game Thursday.
The loss ended Salmon River's season at 18-7.
A boxscore was not made available to the Tribune.