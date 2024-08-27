man said of the barn, lamenting the steady march of technology that has rendered so many things unavailing. ''It's obsolete for the way you want to use a barn these days.''

For the visitor walking into any barn, there is a na

tural inclination to look up, to follow the stout supports as they rise to the roof and define the peak. There is also a siren-like temptation to touch the smooth wood, made slippery over the decades of use, and peer into the shadows for relics. With a little imagination, the clomp of shod feet can still be heard upon the heavy wooden floor as horses waited to be harnessed.

Most barns, as Wittman will attest, were built before the farmhouse. It was more important to shelter the equipment, animals and feed before the people. In the old days, Wittman said, hay was shocked, stored loose in the mow above and dropped through chutes to hungry animals below. Today, bales of hay are still stacked in the barn's loft.

''The kids love it up here,'' said Wittman, who, with his wife, Dawn, has five children betwe

en the ages of 11 and 20. ''They play capture the flag.

''

In that same spirit of frolic, there's always a quota of ropes hanging from barn beams, Wittman said, so children can satisfy the need to swing and scream and fly through the air.

If the truth be known, the mow of any barn is perhaps the romantic nucleus of such structures the place where people young and old went to contemplate, where individuals could find solitude and, yes, couples could lend creedence to the expression ''a roll in the hay.''

Many old barns have succumbed to the elements. They sit with their rooflines slumped amid the rolling hills like prehistoric giants suffering from broken b

acks. Most are eventually torched a

nd perhaps replaced with a modern, metal counterpart. A few, like the Wittman barn, stand as tributes to a time when men built without giving thought to frills.

A century ago, 85 percent of all people in the United States lived on farms. Today, more than 90 percent live in cities and towns. It is a fair assumption, therefore, that most Americans have never heard the creak of a barn door opening, never seen the sunlight wash through windows, cracks and knotholes, never smelled the musty mix of fresh hay and aged manure, never felt the exhilaration of climbing to the highest-most vantage to see how architectural form and function, honed by time, have become art.