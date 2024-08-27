The Agriculture Appreciation Banquet, hosted by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, is slated for March 22 at the Ramada Inn at Lewiston.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a no-host social hour, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Vince Yannon, of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division at Helena, Mont., will be the guest speaker. He is an educational and humorous speaker and will bring several birds and animals.