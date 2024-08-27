Sections
March 14, 1994

The Agriculture Appreciation Banquet, hosted by the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee, is slated for March 22 at the Ramada Inn at Lewiston.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a no-host social hour, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

Vince Yannon, of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division at Helena, Mont., will be the guest speaker. He is an educational and humorous speaker and will bring several birds and animals.

The banquet is an annual event to show appreciation to area farm and ranch families for their contributions to the community.

There is no charge to the farm and ranch families. For other individuals there is a fee of $15. Reservations are required.

For reservations contact the Lewiston Chamber at (208)743-3531.

