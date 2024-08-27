That mandate barely escaped repeal last year and was allocated only $200,000 in the current public school budget. The money financed establishment of a coord

inator's office to help local d

istricts put together their own gifted and talented programs. The money in the new budget will keep that coordinator in business.

The committee also focused on children in expanding the $23 million budget for agricultural research and extension services, adding $50,000 for youth programs the governor did not propose. It financed part of the extra expenses by diverting $20,000 from expansion of the extension's capability to transmit programs statewide by satellite.

''We're going to have to make a commitment to our children,'' Republican Rep. James Lucas of Moscow said. ''It is our first consideration, getting money up front for children.''

Both additions came over objections from Republican Sen. Dean Cameron of Rupert that the cash would simply finance more state employees and not get to the children. It was the s

ame complaint Cameron has been raising for the last week to proposals adding new employees to the state payroll.

''The money's going toward hiring people again,'' Cameron said. ''It's not going for the kids.''

But Gurnsey countered that ''the kids can't do it on their own. They need some help.''

For the state school in Gooding, the committee voted 11-9 to provide nearly $53,000 to bolster depressed teachers salaries. It added another $19,500 for summer training classes for public school personnel who typically work with visually

impaired students.

The panel also adopted the governor's recommendations for four more part-time people to work with the handicapped students at the school.