The release of an assault suspect on his own recognizance Thursday morning before his initial appearance in court has left the alleged victim with little faith in the system.

Nez Perce County Magistrate William A. Stellmon, who ordered the release, was later disqualified from the case at the request of the county prosecutor.

Timothy P. Weaver said he is both angry and scared t

hat Harry W. Hudson, who is accused of pointing and/or firing a gun at him with the intent to commit murder, was released without a hearing.

''I don't think it's right ... It's stupidity,'' Weaver said in a telephone interview.

When Weaver heard Hudson had been released, he asked police to stand by while he and Susan R. Katzenberger packed up some belongings and left their house.

Hudson, 45, of Lewiston, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault with intent to commit a serious felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was released from the Nez Perce County Jail on Stellmon's order at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

Hudson's attorney, Manderson L. Miles of Lewiston, said he called th

e judge to ask that his client be released.

''He just wanted to go home and get some clothes'' before his hearing, Miles said. He added he told Stellmon that Hudson was a local resident and there was no risk he would not appear in court.

Miles acknowledged he had little information about the charges whe

n he made the call and the judge told him he had not yet received the paperwork in the case.

Stellmon could not be reached for comment at home Thursday night.

Suspects charged with felony crimes usually are held in jail until their initial appearances in court, at which time the prosecutor may or may not request bail be set.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Denise L. Rosen said in this case her office intended to ask that $20,000 cash bond or $50,000 surety bond be set.

Just minutes before Hudson's initial appearance Thursday afternoon, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to disqualify Stellmon from the case. Magistrate Carl Kerrick was appointed in his place.