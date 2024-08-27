The release of an assault suspect on his own recognizance Thursday morning before his initial appearance in court has left the alleged victim with little faith in the system.
Nez Perce County Magistrate William A. Stellmon, who ordered the release, was later disqualified from the case at the request of the county prosecutor.
Timothy P. Weaver said he is both angry and scared t
hat Harry W. Hudson, who is accused of pointing and/or firing a gun at him with the intent to commit murder, was released without a hearing.
''I don't think it's right ... It's stupidity,'' Weaver said in a telephone interview.
When Weaver heard Hudson had been released, he asked police to stand by while he and Susan R. Katzenberger packed up some belongings and left their house.
Hudson, 45, of Lewiston, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with assault with intent to commit a serious felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was released from the Nez Perce County Jail on Stellmon's order at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
Hudson's attorney, Manderson L. Miles of Lewiston, said he called th
e judge to ask that his client be released.
''He just wanted to go home and get some clothes'' before his hearing, Miles said. He added he told Stellmon that Hudson was a local resident and there was no risk he would not appear in court.
Miles acknowledged he had little information about the charges whe
n he made the call and the judge told him he had not yet received the paperwork in the case.
Stellmon could not be reached for comment at home Thursday night.
Suspects charged with felony crimes usually are held in jail until their initial appearances in court, at which time the prosecutor may or may not request bail be set.
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Denise L. Rosen said in this case her office intended to ask that $20,000 cash bond or $50,000 surety bond be set.
Just minutes before Hudson's initial appearance Thursday afternoon, the prosecutor's office filed a motion to disqualify Stellmon from the case. Magistrate Carl Kerrick was appointed in his place.
Hudson allegedly threatened Katzenberger, who is his former girlfriend, and Weaver over the telephone Wednesday night and then showed up at Weaver's house with a 12-gauge shotgun, which he pointed at Weaver, according to a Lewiston police report.
The shotgun discharged as Weaver attempted to grab it away from Hudson, the report said.
Police had been called to Weaver's house earlier in the evening because of a report of a telephone threat. Hudson allegedly called Katzenberger and told her if she did not come to his house, he would come over to where she was and '''it would not be pretty.'''
Katzenberger and Weaver told police they took the threat seriously and an officer waited in the area for about an hour, but Hudson did not show up.
But at 8:26 p.m., police received a call saying Hudson was at the house and as an officer was en route, a 911 call came in reporting a shot had been fired.
When Cpl. Brad Mittendorf arrived at the scene, Weaver had wrestled Hudson to the ground and neighbors had secured the shotgun.
Weaver told police Hudson pointed the shotgun at him as they stood in the doorway and said '''I'm going to blow your ass away.''' Fearing for his life, he said he grabbed the barrel of the gun and it went off, missing him by inches.
Weaver said after the shot fired, Hudson used the pump action of the shotgun and inserted another round in the chamber. They continued to struggle until Weaver overpowered him, the report said.
No one was injured.
Weaver sai
d both the police and prosecutor apologized to him for Hudson being released without a hearing and told him the system had ''screwed up.''
Kerrick continued Hudson's release on his own recognizance, but imposed several conditions. H
udson was ordered to surrender all firearms in his home or possession to the Lewiston Police Department and to go no closer than one block from Weaver's home
on Cedar Drive.
Hudson also was told to make no contact with Weaver or Katzenberger and not to go within one block of their place of employment.
A preliminary hearing in the case was set for April 20.