Three-quarters of U.S. workers qualify for tax-deductible Individual Retirement Accounts, and even thos

e who don't may find IRAs more lucrative than other forms of saving.

Whether or not an IRA contribution is deductible, yielding an immediate tax advantage, interest on the deposit remains tax-free until it is withdrawn. That can represent a significant saving in the long run.

Who can get a deduction? First, any worker who is not covered by a company pension. Second, a covered worker whose annual income does not exceed $35,000 if single or $50,000 if he or she files a joint return with a spouse.

Those who qualify and have not yet made a contribution for 1993 may do so unt

il midnight April 15 and deduct it on the return to be filed this year.

The basic rules:

*A worker who qualifies for a full deduction may put into an IRA up to 100 percent of 1993 wages or $2,000, whichever is smaller. A limited ''spousal IRA'' is available for a spouse who has no earnings.