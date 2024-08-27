Three-quarters of U.S. workers qualify for tax-deductible Individual Retirement Accounts, and even thos
e who don't may find IRAs more lucrative than other forms of saving.
Whether or not an IRA contribution is deductible, yielding an immediate tax advantage, interest on the deposit remains tax-free until it is withdrawn. That can represent a significant saving in the long run.
Who can get a deduction? First, any worker who is not covered by a company pension. Second, a covered worker whose annual income does not exceed $35,000 if single or $50,000 if he or she files a joint return with a spouse.
Those who qualify and have not yet made a contribution for 1993 may do so unt
il midnight April 15 and deduct it on the return to be filed this year.
The basic rules:
*A worker who qualifies for a full deduction may put into an IRA up to 100 percent of 1993 wages or $2,000, whichever is smaller. A limited ''spousal IRA'' is available for a spouse who has no earnings.
*You qualify for a full deduction if neither you nor your spouse are covered by a company pension. Or, if covered and your adjusted gross income before figuring the IRA is no more than $25,000 (single) or $40,000 (couple).
Even if only one spouse is covered by a company pension, that limits the deductible contributions of both.
*A partial deduction is allowed if you are covered by a plan at work and income is between $25,000 and $35,000 (single) or $40,000 and $50,000 (joint return).
In this case, the allowable deduction is 20 percent of the difference betwe
en your income and the higher figure for your filing status. For example, a couple with $42,000 income would subtract that from $50,000 and multiply the $8,000 difference by .20, yielding a deduction of $1,600.
When calc
ulating a partial deduction, you may round up to the next $10; thus, $217 would become $220. If income is over $34,000 but less than $35,000 (single) or over $49,000 but less than $50,000 (couple) you get a flat $200.
*You get no IRA deduction if you (or your spouse if filing jointly) are covered by a company pension and your income is $35,000 or more for a single person, $50,000 or more for a couple filing a joint return or $10,000 or more for a married person filing separately.
If your income is above the qualifying level for a deductible contribution, you still may deposit up to $2,000 a year into an IRA and pay no tax on the interest until withdrawals begin at retirement. In general, contributions to an IRA must stop and withdrawals must begin once you reach 701/2.