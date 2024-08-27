GRANGEVILLE At the Blue Fox Theatre, Old World style meets New Worl

d vinyl, the ghosts of si

lent film watch talkies from the balcony and generations of movie buffs trod over sucrose-laden floors.

Sixty-four years after the Spanish-tiled moviehouse opened with ''Gold Diggers of Broadway,'' the Blue Fox is watching ''Tombstone'' and witnessing a member of the contemporary generation take over operations.

Chris Wagner has returned home from Anchorage, Alaska, to learn the secrets of the movie business from his father, Al (Port) Wagner, who was groomed for the business by his dad, Al J. Wagner, who once also owned theaters in Cottonwood, Grangeville, Craigmont and Winchester.

Not that Wagner the current owner, that i

s is ready for this particular coming attraction.

Asked when Port will retire, his wife, Eleanor, replies, ''Never.''

Port, who also owns Orofino's Rex Theatre, is the first to admit he has no definite plans to unleash the reins. But he says he will gradually pass along the duties of running a rural-town theater in a capricious entertainment industry to his 38-year-old son.

''I don't know what the future holds with movies or home entertainment and so forth, but I always think that there's a place for a movie theater,'' says Port, who has seen the Blue Fox through the advent of television and videocass

ettes.

''Dad always said he probably should have stopped, but he just kept going. He always said there had to be a lot of luck in business and he felt l

ucky that he survived.''

After investing $40,000 and running a theater-naming contest, Port's father opened the Blue Fox on May 3, 1930, next-door to his former business, a silent-moviehouse called the Lyric.

Admission to the Blue Fox was 50 cents for adults, a quarter for high school students and 15 cents for kids.

There was live music coming from the now-vacant orchestra pit and vaudeville-style shows before the films. The glut of films in the early years allowed Wagner Sr. to change shows three times weekly.