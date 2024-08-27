GRANGEVILLE At the Blue Fox Theatre, Old World style meets New Worl
d vinyl, the ghosts of si
lent film watch talkies from the balcony and generations of movie buffs trod over sucrose-laden floors.
Sixty-four years after the Spanish-tiled moviehouse opened with ''Gold Diggers of Broadway,'' the Blue Fox is watching ''Tombstone'' and witnessing a member of the contemporary generation take over operations.
Chris Wagner has returned home from Anchorage, Alaska, to learn the secrets of the movie business from his father, Al (Port) Wagner, who was groomed for the business by his dad, Al J. Wagner, who once also owned theaters in Cottonwood, Grangeville, Craigmont and Winchester.
Not that Wagner the current owner, that i
s is ready for this particular coming attraction.
Asked when Port will retire, his wife, Eleanor, replies, ''Never.''
Port, who also owns Orofino's Rex Theatre, is the first to admit he has no definite plans to unleash the reins. But he says he will gradually pass along the duties of running a rural-town theater in a capricious entertainment industry to his 38-year-old son.
''I don't know what the future holds with movies or home entertainment and so forth, but I always think that there's a place for a movie theater,'' says Port, who has seen the Blue Fox through the advent of television and videocass
ettes.
''Dad always said he probably should have stopped, but he just kept going. He always said there had to be a lot of luck in business and he felt l
ucky that he survived.''
After investing $40,000 and running a theater-naming contest, Port's father opened the Blue Fox on May 3, 1930, next-door to his former business, a silent-moviehouse called the Lyric.
Admission to the Blue Fox was 50 cents for adults, a quarter for high school students and 15 cents for kids.
There was live music coming from the now-vacant orchestra pit and vaudeville-style shows before the films. The glut of films in the early years allowed Wagner Sr. to change shows three times weekly.
On ''Bank Nights'' drawings for cash prizes were held. When the Depression was at its worst, cash was sometimes replaced by l
oaves of bread. Ticket prices dropped to 35 cents, 15 cents and a dime.
The films were more often classi
cally corny than classics, Port recalls, but business remained healthy.
''People were so poor and watched those dumb movies because the actresses all had those fancy gowns and so on. I used to hate those,'' says the 65-year-old Wagner, who preferred then as he does now westerns and mystery films.
On August 23, 1944, when Wagner Sr. was Grangeville's mayor, a fire that began in the basement of the Blue Fox caused the roof to collapse, leaving only walls of the elegant foyer. Smoke was so dense that a tenant in one of the two upstairs apartments was fo
rced to crawl out a window and down a ladder.
After prompt redecoration and a half-decade of aging, the Blue Fox has maintained much of the polish that prompted a reporter, on the day of its grand opening, to tout it as one of the most spectacular theaters in the Northwest.
The white water fountain with the woman in the middle is long gone, but a gilt-edged mirror and marble water fountain remain.
Red tassles dangle from the theater's overhead lamp covers. Under the lamps' red glow, it is easy to imagine usherettes in satin skirts whisking patrons through the red-velvet draped arches and into the 385-seat moviehouse.
It is just as easy to imagine Chris taking over where his father left off. After all, he came of age selling popcorn, running the projector and splicing films at the Grangeville theater.
And, just like the rest of the Wagner family, Chris loves going to the movies.
''There's something that dad has always said: It's nice to go to a show,'' says Chris, who plans on re-painting some of the red and g
old swirls that adorn the theater walls.
''You don't have the doorbell ringing and you don't have the phone ringing.
''Once you're in there you're captivated.''