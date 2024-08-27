WASHINGTON The timber industry sued the Clinton administration on Wednes
day, accusing it of trying to return Northwest national forests ''to conditions that existed prior to European settlement.''
The industry, in two lawsuits filed against President Clinton's Northwest forest-management plan, says logging restrictions and old-growth reserves administered by the Forest Service and Burea
u of Land Management violate at least six laws.
''The president's forest plan is illegal and entirely unbalanced,'' said Jim Geisinger, president of the Northwest Forestry Association in Portland, Ore.
''There's been a disturbing pattern of lawlessness,'' added Mark Rey, vice president of the American Forest & Policy Association.
Industry leaders said they decided against asking a judge to immediately block the plan.
Instead, they said they will welcome whatever small amounts of logging will be allowed in the short term under Clinton's strategy in hopes of having the plan voided sometime over the next two or three years.
That means that unless an Oregon environmental group succeeds in its attempt to block Clinton's plan, the administration will begin to implement it later this month.
''There's no reason for us to seek to enjoin the basis under which they will sell what little timber they want to sell,'' Rey said.
Clinton's plan is expected to eventually produce annually about one-fourth the average amount of timber cut on federal lands in the region during the 1980s.
However, Agriculture Department and Forest Service officials acknowledge the next few years will produce much less than the anticipa
ted 1 billion board feet a year.
The plaintiffs in the two lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court here include the Northwest Forest Resource Council of Portland, Ore., the Western Council of Industrial Workers, three Oregon counties, two Oregon school districts, several lumber companies and individuals.
Administration officials were disappointed by the legal challenge, according to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, which oversees the Forest Service.
''We believe our plan is the best plan to keep us out of court and allow us to prevail against challenges that are made,'' Tom Amontree said.
The cases were assigned to Judge Thomas Penfield Jackson, who earlier ruled the administration violated open meetings and advisory committee laws in preparing the forest plan.
Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge William Dwyer in Seattle could decide as early as Friday whether to lift his 3-year-old injunction banning logging on most federal forests in the region that contain northern spotted owls. The injunction was imposed when Dwyer ruled the government had acted illegally by failing to protect rare wildlife such as the owl, which was declared a threatened species in 1990.
Neither the timber industry nor the 12 environmental groups that won the injunction in 1991 oppose the government's request to lift the injunction and accept Clinton's plan.
However, the Native Forest Council of Eugene, Ore., claims Clinton's plan illegally allows too much logging and has asked Dwyer to extend the logging ban. Thursday is the deadline for opponents of that move to file arguments with Dwyer.
Jackson has scheduled a status hearing on the matters before him on Friday.