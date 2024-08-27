WASHINGTON The timber industry sued the Clinton administration on Wednes

day, accusing it of trying to return Northwest national forests ''to conditions that existed prior to European settlement.''

The industry, in two lawsuits filed against President Clinton's Northwest forest-management plan, says logging restrictions and old-growth reserves administered by the Forest Service and Burea

u of Land Management violate at least six laws.

''The president's forest plan is illegal and entirely unbalanced,'' said Jim Geisinger, president of the Northwest Forestry Association in Portland, Ore.

''There's been a disturbing pattern of lawlessness,'' added Mark Rey, vice president of the American Forest & Policy Association.

Industry leaders said they decided against asking a judge to immediately block the plan.

Instead, they said they will welcome whatever small amounts of logging will be allowed in the short term under Clinton's strategy in hopes of having the plan voided sometime over the next two or three years.

That means that unless an Oregon environmental group succeeds in its attempt to block Clinton's plan, the administration will begin to implement it later this month.

''There's no reason for us to seek to enjoin the basis under which they will sell what little timber they want to sell,'' Rey said.