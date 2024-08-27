Sections
StoriesJanuary 9, 1994

PULLMAN Using some ingenuity and treating himself as a guinea pig, a local dentist has developed two inexpensive techniques to quit snoring.

For the last two years, Delbert Rohn, a member of the Sleep Disorders Dental Society, has experimented with different molds and mouthpieces. In the last few months, he has come up with two successful devices.

A person snores because his or her jaw drops open and the tongue rolls back in the throat. When the person breathes, the tongue vibrates and create

s the snoring.

There is a 60 percent chance a man will snore once he turns 40. For women, there is 40 percent chance, Roh

n said.

He figured there were two ways to handle the problem: force the person to sleep on his side or stomach; or create a mouthpiece that prevents the tongue from falling into the throat.

Forcing a sleeper into a certain position was easy. Rohn created a hard plastic square with a bubble on one side. This square can be slipped into a pocket on the back of a nightshirt. When the snorer rolls onto his back, the bubble presses into the body and the person is forced to turn onto his stomach or side. The square and nightshirt are less than $20.

Creating a mouthpiece took time as well as some uncomfortable contortions of the mouth.

''I got a drawer full of these things (before) I got one that felt right,'' Rohn said.

An impression is taken of the snorer's teeth and then a light, plastic mold of the top and bottom teeth is made. The mold forces the jaw to jut forward keeping the tongue from slipping back into the throat.

Before sleeping, the person inserts the device into the mouth and the chance of snoring is reduced by about 80 percent, Rohn said.

The mouthpiece costs about $150 and is made in Rohn's

dental office. The piece is ready to wear just a few days after the impression is made.

Rohn suggests that snorers consult their physicians first. Some people may be suffering from sleep apnea, a disorder that causes the person to quit breathing for between two seconds and a minute, Rohn said. This can happen up to 300 times a night.

Rohn believes his anti-snoring devices could help prevent sleep apnea.

