StoriesMarch 29, 1994

Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc. of San Rafael, Calif., is looking for qualified 4-H families interested in housing 8 to 10-week-old puppies for preliminary training.

The organization provides trained golden and Labrador retrievers and German shepherds as guides for blind men and women. Angela Myers of Lewiston and Kristine Hasenoehrl of Culdesac both have raised puppies through the 4-H program.

Puppies remain with the 4-H member for 15 months of basic social skill development and housetraining, and then are returned to California for formal training.

Families interested in the program may call Jane Frith of the UI Cooperative Extension System, 4-H Programs, at 799-3096, or Tina Wilson of Lewiston at 799-3096. Wilson uses one of the organization's dogs.

Also call or write: The Puppy Placement Department, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc., P.O. Box 151200, San Rafael, Ca., 94915, 415-499-4000. Guide Dogs is a non-profit, publicly supported program that has provided dogs to the blind for 50 years.

