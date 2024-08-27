Guide Dogs for the Blind, Inc. of San Rafael, Calif., is looking for qualified 4-H families interested in housing 8 to 10-week-old puppies for preliminary training.

The organization provides trained golden and Labrador retrievers and German shepherds as guides for blind men and women. Angela Myers of Lewiston and Kristine Hasenoehrl of Culdesac both have raised puppies through the 4-H program.

Puppies remain with the 4-H member for 15 months of basic social skill development and housetraining, and then are returned to California for formal training.