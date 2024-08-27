MOSES LAKE, Wash. Fisheries specialists plan to turn the Pelican Horn section of Moses Lake into a rearing pond for bluegill and crappie.

It is an experiment to determine if the crappie and bluegill populations will increase when carp populations are restricted, a state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist said.

''The Pelican Horn arm of the lake is a major breeding ground for carp, and those carp are a detriment to other fish species and animals that want to use it,'' biologist Jeff Korth said.