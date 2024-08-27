MOSES LAKE, Wash. Fisheries specialists plan to turn the Pelican Horn section of Moses Lake into a rearing pond for bluegill and crappie.
It is an experiment to determine if the crappie and bluegill populations will increase when carp populations are restricted, a state Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist said.
''The Pelican Horn arm of the lake is a major breeding ground for carp, and those carp are a detriment to other fish species and animals that want to use it,'' biologist Jeff Korth said.
Most of the carp leave the Pelican Horn area during the annual
drawdown of Moses Lake and return when the lake level rises in the spring, Korth said.