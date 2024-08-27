Sections
StoriesMay 5, 1994

RECORDS Of Wednesday, May 4, 1994

Births

St. Joseph Medical Center

Kim Goldner of Clarkston, a daughter, Meghan Jean, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Carmen Leah Brenizer and Juan Ascencio Bautista, both of Orofino.

Divorces Nez Perce County

Filed

Larry Adams against Reba M.J. Adams.

Tom White against Cheryl Marjorie White.

Laurie Harness Broneske against Richard Paul Broneske.

Granted

Larry D. Steinwand and Kathleen M. Steinwand.

Crime Reports

Delvin Williams, manager of Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston, reported someone broke into the marina shop and took $2,225 worth of tools. The cause of a fire that destroyed a fiberglass recycling bin at A&B Foods, 1234 Eighth St., Lewiston, is unknown, according to a police report. The bin, valued at $350, was destroyed.

Dixie Reisdorph reported the theft of two bags containing books and clothing from her pickup truck while it was parked at Lewis-Clark State College. The loss was estimated at $477.

Fire Calls

Lewiston firefighters responded to a car fire Wednesday at the Garden City Apartments in the 400 block of Second Avenue. A fuel line leak sparked the fire in the engine compartment of a 1979 Honda, which sustained $500 damage. The fire was reported at about 8 p.m.

