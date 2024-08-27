Members of the University of Idaho community reassemble today after their winter vacation to begin a new semester and to catch up on holiday news. Toward that latter end, this page offers readers a quick summary of two events they might otherwise miss.
First is President Elisabeth Zinser's decision to hire a professional headhunting firm to look for candidates to replace Provost Tom Bell, the second highest universit
y official, who retires in October. The Tribune reported Dec. 30 that Zinser was contracting with the non-profit Association of Governing Boards of University and Colleges to to undertake the search, for one-fourth of the new provost's salary.
Zinser said she was doing that after after consulting with members of the on-campus search committee appointed to find Bell's replacement.
Second is the plea bargain between two UI fraternities, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Beta Theta Pi, and the lawyer who prosecutes misdemeanors for the city of Moscow, Gary Riedner, stemming from undera
ge student Rejena Coghlan's paralyzing fall from her sorority house after attending post-rush drinking parties at each house. The fraternities entered Alford pleas in a Moscow court, admitting no guilt for Coghlan's intoxicated state but acknowledging Riedner had enough evidence to convict them, and were placed on probation until October.
Terms of their probation, which the Tribune reported Dec. 31, require both houses to remain dry through the period, to spend at least $300 on alcohol education programs and to provide 300 hours of community service.
Although it would be presumptuous to suggest that the timing of these two events between Christmas and New Year's Day is anything more than coincidence, it is regrettable nonetheless. Not only do most people pay less attention to current events during what is perhaps the slowest news week of the year, but many members of the university community are out of town during that period.
In the case of the fraternity plea bargain, the Tribune didn't help when it flagged its story with an erroneous headline saying the school, not the court, had placed both houses on probation. UI action against the fraternities had been concluded weeks earlier.
Therefore, acting on the assumption that university administrators are eager for as wide a distribution of information about both as possible, the Tribune is pleased to provide this service. Now no one can accuse the paper of being party to any attempt to bury the news. J.F.
A question
For Russian nationalist leader Vladmir Zhirinovsky, who has vowed to take Alaska back from the United States: Would you be willing to settle for New Jersey instead?