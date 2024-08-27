Members of the University of Idaho community reassemble today after their winter vacation to begin a new semester and to catch up on holiday news. Toward that latter end, this page offers readers a quick summary of two events they might otherwise miss.

First is President Elisabeth Zinser's decision to hire a professional headhunting firm to look for candidates to replace Provost Tom Bell, the second highest universit

y official, who retires in October. The Tribune reported Dec. 30 that Zinser was contracting with the non-profit Association of Governing Boards of University and Colleges to to undertake the search, for one-fourth of the new provost's salary.

Zinser said she was doing that after after consulting with members of the on-campus search committee appointed to find Bell's replacement.

Second is the plea bargain between two UI fraternities, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Beta Theta Pi, and the lawyer who prosecutes misdemeanors for the city of Moscow, Gary Riedner, stemming from undera

ge student Rejena Coghlan's paralyzing fall from her sorority house after attending post-rush drinking parties at each house. The fraternities entered Alford pleas in a Moscow court, admitting no guilt for Coghlan's intoxicated state but acknowledging Riedner had enough evidence to convict them, and were placed on probation until October.