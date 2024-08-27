OLYMPIA The Retired Senior Volunteer Program is
one step closer to regaining state support after House budget makers included a one-year, $175,000 appropriation for the program Friday night.
Rep. Dave Mastin, D-Walla Walla, is still cautious about taking the money for granted.
''There are some differences between the House and the Senate budgets. Some things that are in both budgets may still be cut,'' said Mastin, who sponsored an earlier bill to reintroduce the program's funding. ''Nothing is a shoe-in until the lawmakers leave town.''
RSVP coordinates retired senior citizens who volunteer services in 28 Washington counties.
RSVP volunteers in Asotin and Garfield counties in 1993 donated 35,000 hours. About 160 volunteers in southeastern Washington provide services ranging from construction of wheelchair ramps to help on income tax returns.
Washington state gave the southeastern Washington program $7,000 a year, or about 20 cents an hour for the services provided, before the money was cut l
ast year.
The grant money is used to administer the program, reimburse volunteers for mileage and insurance and sponsor volunteer recognition programs.
The final fate of RSVP funding will be decide in a conference committee between the House and the Senate in the next two weeks.