RSVP volunteers in Asotin and Garfield counties in 1993 donated 35,000 hours. About 160 volunteers in southeastern Washington provide services ranging from construction of wheelchair ramps to help on income tax returns.

Washington state gave the southeastern Washington program $7,000 a year, or about 20 cents an hour for the services provided, before the money was cut l

ast year.

The grant money is used to administer the program, reimburse volunteers for mileage and insurance and sponsor volunteer recognition programs.

The final fate of RSVP funding will be decide in a conference committee between the House and the Senate in the next two weeks.