COEUR D'ALENE A freshman at North Idaho College says h

e has received death threats for speaking up in favor of the rights of gay students to form a campus club.

Rollie Jurgens, acting president at the college, said campus security will try to get more information about the harassment.

The student told The Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane about the incidents on the condition his name not be published in an article Friday.

The student said a note stuck to the steering wheel of his car said, ''Back off ASNIC or you'll die.'' ASN