StoriesMarch 5, 1994

Associated Press

COEUR D'ALENE A freshman at North Idaho College says h

e has received death threats for speaking up in favor of the rights of gay students to form a campus club.

Rollie Jurgens, acting president at the college, said campus security will try to get more information about the harassment.

The student told The Spokesman-Review newspaper in Spokane about the incidents on the condition his name not be published in an article Friday.

The student said a note stuck to the steering wheel of his car said, ''Back off ASNIC or you'll die.'' ASN

IC is the Associated Students of North Idaho College, the student governing organization.

One his way to class, the student said, someone yelled from a car, ''Die, faggot lover.'' The same words were scrawled on the dust on the back of his car, he said.

The harassment began after he spoke up in favor of the Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Alliance's right to be recognized as a campus club.

''I'm not gay and I'm not a member of the club,'' he said. ''I just supported their rights.''

The college's student Senate in January denied the alliance's request for formal recognition.

But the state attorney general's office told the college's board of trustees that the school could not discriminate among clubs and should recognize the alliance. The board of trustees last month adopted a resolution making the alliance a club.

