''As a victim, you're left to get through this by yourself,'' she said. ''As a taxpayer, I'm paying for their upkeep. They have color TVs, they don't have to worry about their medical bills.'' For his appeal hearing, Spanish-speaking Sanchez also is requesting state funds to pay the salary and expenses of an interpreter.

It's all too much for Gephart, who was forced to borrow money and has struggled not only financially but also physically and emotionally since the June 19, 1987, shooting.

Seven years after Sanchez shot her in the foiled robbery attempt, Gephart still suffers from her injuries. She makes jokes about ''the lead in my ass,'' but tells how the shotgun pellet fragments sometimes make painful contact with her sciatic nerve.

She often has no feeling in her right leg and wears hard-soled shoes ''so I can hear myself walk,'' she said.

Gephart usually is good-humored about what happened to her, but sometimes she can't contain her anger.

Sanchez, who previously had been convicted of murder in Texas, should have gotten the death penalty the second time around, she said. He was sentenced to 15 years each for aggravated battery and attempted robbery.

Gephart said she was told Sanchez could not be prosecuted for attempted murder because there was no way to prove he intended to kill her.

''If he was just going to rob me me, why did the gun have to be loaded and why was it concealed?'' she asked.

She said the prosecutor told her, '''Look at it this way, in five years when you're over this, he'll still be in prison.' I said, 'Look at this way, in 30 years when he's free, will I still be walking?'''

She will never be ''over'' the disruption to her life, she said.

Gephart said the only thing she asked the prosecutor was that Sanchez never get out to hurt anyone else. She'll be at his hearing Aug. 29 in Moscow to see if there's a chance that will happen.

The push for tougher laws against criminals is constant, but that doesn't mean laws that benefit victims should be ignored, said Idaho Deputy Attorney General Steven J. Tobiason.

Idaho already has some tough laws, including mandatory minimum sentencing for some drug crimes an

d child molestation, he said. And it has fixed sentencing, which means when a judge sentences a person to a set period of time, that person will stay in prison until the time is up.

That's the case with Sanchez, who, unless he wins his latest appeal, will stay in prison the full 30 years, said Tobiason, who was Nez Perce County Prosecutor in 1988 and handled the case.

Tobiason acknowleged some provisions in the proposed victims rights amendment are the same items included in the victims rights bill of 1985. But if the amendment is passed, it will supercede current court rules, which the bill does not.

''Our belief is that in raising these rights to a constitutional amendment, it raises the overall importance of victims rights,'' Tobiason said. ''It raises the stakes significantly.''

Some new things in the amendment include allowing victims to apply for a court order to allow them in the courtroom even if the defense tries to exclude them as witnesses. Victims also would be allowed to examine presentence investigation reports and would be given the same opportunity to participate in juvenile court proceedings as are victims in adult matters.

Tobiason said the amendment doesn't solve all the problems in the justice system, but ''it's the foundation'' to build on.