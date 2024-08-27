MOSCOW Latah County commissioners have ordered a Colfax radio station owner to stop broadcasting immediately from Paradise Ridge and remove a transmission tower there by March 31.

Commissioners, complying with a court order, revoked Monday a conditional use permit the county granted in 1990 to Robert G. Hauser, owner

of KCLX-AM and KZZL-FM.

Paradise Ridge property owners Mary J. Butters and James S. MacDonald appealed the conditional use permit, and Idaho District Judge John H. Bengtson ruled the county erred when it allowed construction of the tower. The Idaho Supreme Court, late last year, upheld Bengtson's ruling.

Hauser has applied for a new permit under revised county standards. A public hearing on Hauser's request is scheduled Feb. 9.

Gerard Billington, Latah County planner, said Hauser's original permit was issued under criteria that allowed a conditional use if it provided an essential service.

The county dete

rmined that standard was too severe, if not impossible, to meet, he said. U.S. Highway 95, for example, probably couldn't meet that criteria because alternate routes exist, Billington said.

Under new standards, Billington said, Hauser's request would have to meet each of four criteria:

*Be consistent with the comprehensive p

lan.

*Not adversely affect surrounding properties more than a permitted use would.

*Not require county services at excessive cost to the public.

*Not be detrimental to health and safety of residents.

Or, Billington said, commissioners can issue a conditional use permit if the proposal is for an essential service, even if it's not compatible with surrounding land uses.

The tower on Paradise Ridge southeast of Moscow allows Hauser to se