StoriesFebruary 27, 1994

Fifty-four teams recently participated in the Clarkston School District's January Knowledge Bowl competition. The winners were:

Fifth grade First place Heights Elementary School at Clarkston (Leif Claassen, Nate Barham,

Michelle Shirts, Sandi Vickery and Jason Darcy).

Second place Parkway Elementary School at Clarkston.

Third place Webster Elementary School at Clarkston and Deary Elementary School (tie).

Fourth place Asoti

n Elemen

tary School.

Sixth grade First place McSorley Elementary School at Lewiston (Jason Larsen, Jesse Wullenwaber, Adam Lenzmeier, Tommy Thompson and Nick Keller).

Second place Highland Elementary School at Clarkston.

Third place Troy Elementary School.

Fourth place McSorley.

Seventh grade First place Deary Elementary School (Angie Boyce, Jason Hanson and Justin Hatley).

Second place Orofino Elementary School.

Third place Asotin.

Fourth place Deary.

Eighth grade

First place Asotin (Matt Deffer, Chris McLothen and Sarah Wagoner).

Second place Orofino.

Third place Lincoln Middle School at Clarkston.

Fourth place Genesee Elementary School.

Ninth grade First place Deary High School (Angela Brown, Josh Femreite and David Henderson).

Second place Genesee High School.

