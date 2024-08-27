Fifty-four teams recently participated in the Clarkston School District's January Knowledge Bowl competition. The winners were:

Fifth grade First place Heights Elementary School at Clarkston (Leif Claassen, Nate Barham,

Michelle Shirts, Sandi Vickery and Jason Darcy).

Second place Parkway Elementary School at Clarkston.

Third place Webster Elementary School at Clarkston and Deary Elementary School (tie).

Fourth place Asoti

n Elemen

tary School.

Sixth grade First place McSorley Elementary School at Lewiston (Jason Larsen, Jesse Wullenwaber, Adam Lenzmeier, Tommy Thompson and Nick Keller).

Second place Highland Elementary School at Clarkston.

Third place Troy Elementary School.