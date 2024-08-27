We're all environmentalists now.
As surely as missiles are Peacekeepers, we are environmentalists.
Just ask us, as someone asked the 400 people who gathered at Potlatch High School the other
night to hear professional ''security'' experts warn
of the threat posed to the community by Earth First! When the environmentalists in the audience were asked to raise their hands, nearly all did.
And I believe them. I've seen some of their work.
We all have. Drive north on U.S. 95 and look at those shaved hillsides that used to be cluttered with trees.
Environmentalism.
A few miles east of Potlatch, at Clarkia, the hillside above town was recently clearcut.
They're environmentalists too.
This time of year, notice all the four-wheel-drive pickups buzzing around covered to the roofline with what used to be roads, hillsides or meadows.
More environmentalists.
Or drive along some nearby stream, th
e Potlatch River at Kendrick, say, or even the fabled Salmon River between White Bird and Riggins. See the cows in the water drinking in the water, walking in the water, poopi
ng in the water.
Environmentalism on the River of No Return.
Visit a popular camping area anywhere. Survey the ash- and trash-loaded firepits, surrounded by blackened rocks. Notice the nails in trees, hacked-off branches and makeshift carpentry.
Look behind the nearby bushes. You're bound to find it, right under or next to the toilet paper.
That's right, not cows this time environmentalists.
Start up a shady trail, and listen for the chipmunks, the woodpeckers and the ruffed grouse. And before long, the two-stroke Kawasakis.
All bearing environmentalists.
Head up the South Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River from Kellogg, or the Yankee Fork of the Salmon from Sunbeam, or any other drainage where the remains of mining cover the landscape: old headframes, rusting equipment, piles of tailings.
That's right, environmentalism.
The fact is, we have grown so used to environmentalism, we don't even recognize it when we see it anymore. And when a gang of outsiders comes in and wants to slow down the logging in our forests, or draw down the reservoirs behind our dams, or t
ell us we can't take our machines into the wilderness, we let them get away with calling themselves environmentalists.
It makes it sound as if they care more about the outdoors than we do. If we didn't love t
he woods so much, would we leave our mark everywhere we go in them?
Let these characters have their way, and the great American outdoors will look the same after we return as it did before we went there.
Just like some unmanaged forest. You know what an unmanaged forest is, don't you? It's a dying forest. Fallen trees lying all over the place, wasting away, attracting bugs, just waiting for a spark to set it all ablaze.
W
e know that, but the average Joe and Josephine out there don't. That's because we're better environmentalists than we are public relations people. We haven't done a good enough job getting our message out.
But we're getting better. We've stopped hiding our light under the bushel basket, and we take every opportunity we can find to point out our environmentalism.
Like next Friday, Earth Day.
With us, every day is Earth Day, you know.