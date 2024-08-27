Look behind the nearby bushes. You're bound to find it, right under or next to the toilet paper.

That's right, not cows this time environmentalists.

Start up a shady trail, and listen for the chipmunks, the woodpeckers and the ruffed grouse. And before long, the two-stroke Kawasakis.

All bearing environmentalists.

Head up the South Fork of the Coeur d'Alene River from Kellogg, or the Yankee Fork of the Salmon from Sunbeam, or any other drainage where the remains of mining cover the landscape: old headframes, rusting equipment, piles of tailings.

That's right, environmentalism.

The fact is, we have grown so used to environmentalism, we don't even recognize it when we see it anymore. And when a gang of outsiders comes in and wants to slow down the logging in our forests, or draw down the reservoirs behind our dams, or t

ell us we can't take our machines into the wilderness, we let them get away with calling themselves environmentalists.

It makes it sound as if they care more about the outdoors than we do. If we didn't love t

he woods so much, would we leave our mark everywhere we go in them?

Let these characters have their way, and the great American outdoors will look the same after we return as it did before we went there.

Just like some unmanaged forest. You know what an unmanaged forest is, don't you? It's a dying forest. Fallen trees lying all over the place, wasting away, attracting bugs, just waiting for a spark to set it all ablaze.

W

e know that, but the average Joe and Josephine out there don't. That's because we're better environmentalists than we are public relations people. We haven't done a good enough job getting our message out.

But we're getting better. We've stopped hiding our light under the bushel basket, and we take every opportunity we can find to point out our environmentalism.

Like next Friday, Earth Day.

With us, every day is Earth Day, you know.