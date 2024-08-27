The Clarkston Bantams must be contagious; West Valley came down with the Bantams' case of rueful shooting touch. The Eagles, however, were impervious to a second-half breakout of ballhandling carelessness.

CHS, short-handed and struggling to stay competitive with an explosive though volatile West Valley team, literally threw away its chances in a tumultuous third quarter and bowed 81-58 Friday in a Frontier League boys' basketball game at Kramer Gym.

Playing without leading scorer Kevin Conklin, who is sidelined indefinitely with mononucleosis, Clarkston immediately fell

behind and trailed by as much as 14 before scraping back into contention. The visitors from Spokane still held a sizable lead at halftime, 34-22, but the Bantams appeared recomposed and positioned for a second-half run.

What transpired was a third-quarter retreat, sounded by West Valley's extended-court pressure and Clarkston's 10 resulting turnovers. West Valley, offensively out of sync everywhere but beyond the 3-point line, netted four treys in the period and led by as much as 23, 52-29.

Clarkston pieced together a 9-0 flurry that bridged the third quarter with the fourth, but further ballhandling misadventures aborted the rally with 61/2 minutes to play.

''I'm not disappointed with anything other than our inability to hold on to the ball,'' said Bantams coach Bill Jacobe, whose team finished with 23 turnovers. ''Obviously, we didn't shoot ball particularly well, but with Kevin out that's nothing new for us.''

Clarkston netted 23 of 64 field-goal attempts for 36 percent rather respectable in comparison to the 25 percent it toiled with in last week's 65-52 loss at league-leading Colville.

West Valley, a ballclub renowned for its perimeter prowess, hit 27 of 74 floor shots also 36 percent. The Eagles, however, distorted those mediocre figures with splendid 10-of-20 shooting from 3-point range.

The defending Frontier League champion remains in contention for this year's title, improving to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in league play. Clarkston, in danger of missing the four-team FL playoffs for the second consecutive year, lost its fourth straight game and falls to 4-8 and 1-5.

Greg Jones and David Schillinger, who combined for seven 3-pointers, finished with 20 and 18 points, respectively.