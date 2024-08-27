KENNEWICK, Wash. WANTED: Farmland for sale in the Mid-Columbia.

''If you've got good irrigated farmland to sell, there are people who would love to talk to you,'' said Ted Potter, a Tri-City farm appraiser and broker.

Potter and the rest of the Mid-Columbia's agriculture real estate brokers are getting numerous requests from farmers who want to buy farmland. But they aren't finding much available.

It's no wonder the farmland real estate market like the Tri-City housing market is tight.

Interest rates as low as 7 percent and relatively stable prices for most Mid-Columbia crops have lined farmers' pockets with more s

pending money.

Business is good. Farmers with Mid-Columbia land want more. Those on the outside want in.

''Frankly, right now there are more buyers than sellers for irrigated Columbia Basin farmland,'' said Jim O'Connor, president of Clark Jennings and Associates in Pasco. ''This is the best economic situation for farmers in a long time.''

Not only are farmers taking advantage of lower interest rates to buy new land, some also are refinancing their real estate loans, says Potter.

Refinancing may shave 8 percent off a real estate loan for a farmer who borrowed the money in the mid-1980s when land values plummeted and interest rates were as high as 15 percent.

Only a few farmers were selling their land for other purposes, such as small lots for housing developments, real estate brokers say.