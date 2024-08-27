Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesFebruary 13, 1994

Associated Press

KENNEWICK, Wash. WANTED: Farmland for sale in the Mid-Columbia.

''If you've got good irrigated farmland to sell, there are people who would love to talk to you,'' said Ted Potter, a Tri-City farm appraiser and broker.

Potter and the rest of the Mid-Columbia's agriculture real estate brokers are getting numerous requests from farmers who want to buy farmland. But they aren't finding much available.

It's no wonder the farmland real estate market like the Tri-City housing market is tight.

Interest rates as low as 7 percent and relatively stable prices for most Mid-Columbia crops have lined farmers' pockets with more s

pending money.

Business is good. Farmers with Mid-Columbia land want more. Those on the outside want in.

''Frankly, right now there are more buyers than sellers for irrigated Columbia Basin farmland,'' said Jim O'Connor, president of Clark Jennings and Associates in Pasco. ''This is the best economic situation for farmers in a long time.''

Not only are farmers taking advantage of lower interest rates to buy new land, some also are refinancing their real estate loans, says Potter.

Refinancing may shave 8 percent off a real estate loan for a farmer who borrowed the money in the mid-1980s when land values plummeted and interest rates were as high as 15 percent.

Only a few farmers were selling their land for other purposes, such as small lots for housing developments, real estate brokers say.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But they agree an increasing number of farmers with land closer to the Tri-Cities are inquiring about it.

''Across the board, there is more interest in farmers buying more additional land than we've seen in the past 10 years,'' said Bob Tippett,

owner of Tippett Land and Mortgage in Pasco. ''And right now, the farmers have the money to do it.''

Tippett and other brokers have seen most of the interest in circle-irrigated lands and apple orchards.

A

bout 80 percent of the buyers are Mid-Columbia farmers expanding their operations

. The rest are from outside Washington, such as California, O'Connor says.

Most of the sellers also are farmers. A few

are insurance companies, who gained ownership of farms in the late 1980s when many farms foreclosed.

New exotic apple varieties like Fuji and gala also have spurred interest in buying up land for new orchard developm

ent or buying existing orchards.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy