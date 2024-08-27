Sections
The Region
StoriesMay 8, 1994

Associated Press

BOISE The National Right To Work Committee appears to be mobilizing its Idaho supporters against a threat that does not really exist.

In an ''Actiongram'' received last week in Idaho, the Virginia-based organization said it needed immediate help to stop union bosses from expanding ''their monopoly bargaining powers in Idaho.''

The solicitation asked for contributions ranging up to $150. It also urged recipients to send enclosed postcards to legislative candidates, urging them to respond to the committee's survey. That survey, being circulated to candidates now, asks whether they will oppose attempts to weaken the 1986 right-to-work ban on compulsory union membership or expand public employee bargaining.

''The union bosses know all it takes is a few more pro-forced unionism politicians in Boise and your Right to Work law can be thrown out,'' according to the letter signed by National Right To Work leader Reed Larson.

But it reinforces the immediacy of the threat by organized labors attempts to convince state lawmakers to give non-teaching employees in school districts the same bargaining power with school boards teachers have.

The letter, however, was dated April 13, 12 days after the Legislature adjourne

d for the year without either bill

seriously considered for passage.

The mobilization effort also comes at a time when organized labor in Idaho continues to fight for its existence and the Democratic Party, labor's traditional ally in the state, battling to prevent Republicans from securing a veto-proof Legislature in this fall's general election.

''We must get all Idaho candidates for the state Legislature to take a public stand before Big Labor's next Right to Work Repeal scheme is unveiled,'' the Actiongram declared, although there has never been an attempt to repeal Idaho's law since it was ratified by voters eight years ago. When the law was originally passed only three of the 95 Republicans then in the Legislature opposed it.

