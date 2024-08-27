BOISE Idaho Sen. Bruce Sweeney, D-Lewiston, and Rep. James (Doc) Lucas, R-Moscow, will face challenges for re-election this year.

Wes Wilhite of Lewiston will be Sweeney's first opponent during his 12-year tenure in the state Senate, while Lucas' challenger, Louise Regelin of Moscow, lost to Lucas two years ago.

Wilhite, 42, an attorney, said he opted to run against Sweeney after a few other Republicans decided against it.

''I decided nobody ought to get it by default,'' he said.

Wilhite said he would like Lewiston and the state as a whole to generate good-paying manufacturing jobs from clean, responsible industries.

''

From what I know, he is a pretty good fellow and fairly conservative,'' he said of Sweeney.

Wilhite contended Lewiston will be better represented by a senator in the Republican party.

Sweeney said he is surprised to be facing an opponent this year, and he doesn't know Wilhite.

''I'll be prepared for any issues that anybody wants to bring up,'' he said.

''Although I haven't had an opponent, I'm certainly not afraid of my voting record.''

Regelin, 53, also an attorney, said she believes she can fare better this year because she has learned from her unsuccessful race against Lucas and she will work harder.