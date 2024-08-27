BOISE Idaho Sen. Bruce Sweeney, D-Lewiston, and Rep. James (Doc) Lucas, R-Moscow, will face challenges for re-election this year.
Wes Wilhite of Lewiston will be Sweeney's first opponent during his 12-year tenure in the state Senate, while Lucas' challenger, Louise Regelin of Moscow, lost to Lucas two years ago.
Wilhite, 42, an attorney, said he opted to run against Sweeney after a few other Republicans decided against it.
''I decided nobody ought to get it by default,'' he said.
Wilhite said he would like Lewiston and the state as a whole to generate good-paying manufacturing jobs from clean, responsible industries.
From what I know, he is a pretty good fellow and fairly conservative,'' he said of Sweeney.
Wilhite contended Lewiston will be better represented by a senator in the Republican party.
Sweeney said he is surprised to be facing an opponent this year, and he doesn't know Wilhite.
''I'll be prepared for any issues that anybody wants to bring up,'' he said.
''Although I haven't had an opponent, I'm certainly not afraid of my voting record.''
Regelin, 53, also an attorney, said she believes she can fare better this year because she has learned from her unsuccessful race against Lucas and she will work harder.
She said she also believes the issues have changed. She contends Latah County isn't getting represented on transportation, economic development and tax reform issues.
She also said he is concerned about education and environmental issues, particularly about solid waste.
But Lucas said he doesn't believe he is vulnerable in any areas.
''She always has been fair in the campaign and no outlandish statements and attacks like that,'' he noted.
The final day of filings for legislative races left state Sen. Marguerite McLaughlin, D-Orofino, and Reps. Maynard Miller, R-Moscow, Charles Cuddy, D-Orofino, and Gayle Ann Wilde, R-McCall, without opponents.
In other general election races, Sen. Gary Schroeder, R-Moscow, will be challenged by Moscow Democrat Betty Benson, with independent gubernatorial candidate Ron Rankin vowing to run an independent in the race.
Rep. Dan Mader, R-Lewiston, will face retired Lewiston doctor Dean Mahoney, and Rep. Paul Keeton, D-Lewiston, will vie with Lewiston businessman Frank Bruneel.
Rep. June Judd, D-St. Maries, will be opposed by Orofino businessman Ross Triplett.
Sen. Terry Haun, D-Emmett, will be challenged by Rep. Judi Danielson, R-Council.
The only primary race for a north central Idaho legislative seat pits Twila Hornbeck of Grangeville against Charles Chehey of Pollock.
The two Republicans are seeking their party's nomination for Danielson's seat. The winner will face Sweet Democrat Kathy Skippen.