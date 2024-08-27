WSU Performing Arts' 2012 Season

Tickets are now on sale for Washington State University's Performing Arts' Fall 2012 season.

More than a dozen performances are on the docket, including "Los Valientes (The Courageous Ones)" by CORE Ensemble on Sept. 26, Texas Reed Trio on Oct. 11, cowboy poet and humorist Baxter Black on Oct. 26-27, "Of Mice and Men" by The Acting Company of New York on Nov. 9, and The Gothard Sisters' Celtic Holiday Concert on Nov. 30. Ticket prices vary with each show.

Series tickets are $85 for five performances, with choice of dates for Baxter Black. Tickets may be purchased through Tickets West, by phone at (800) 325-7328; in person at all outlets including the Beasley Coliseum box office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; or at the Daggy Hall theatre ticket office beginning two hours prior to each show. Additional fees apply to online and phone purchases.

A full schedule, ticket prices and details are available at http://performingarts.wsu.edu.

Eric Church

Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will perform Nov. 16 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Building on the success of his most recent album "Chief," which includes hits like "Springsteen" and "Drink in My Hand," Church's stop in Boise is just one of many on his Blood, Sweat, and Beers tour. Tickets are available at www.idahotickets.com.

Bob Dylan