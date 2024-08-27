WSU Performing Arts' 2012 Season
Tickets are now on sale for Washington State University's Performing Arts' Fall 2012 season.
More than a dozen performances are on the docket, including "Los Valientes (The Courageous Ones)" by CORE Ensemble on Sept. 26, Texas Reed Trio on Oct. 11, cowboy poet and humorist Baxter Black on Oct. 26-27, "Of Mice and Men" by The Acting Company of New York on Nov. 9, and The Gothard Sisters' Celtic Holiday Concert on Nov. 30. Ticket prices vary with each show.
Series tickets are $85 for five performances, with choice of dates for Baxter Black. Tickets may be purchased through Tickets West, by phone at (800) 325-7328; in person at all outlets including the Beasley Coliseum box office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; or at the Daggy Hall theatre ticket office beginning two hours prior to each show. Additional fees apply to online and phone purchases.
A full schedule, ticket prices and details are available at http://performingarts.wsu.edu.
Eric Church
Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will perform Nov. 16 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. Building on the success of his most recent album "Chief," which includes hits like "Springsteen" and "Drink in My Hand," Church's stop in Boise is just one of many on his Blood, Sweat, and Beers tour. Tickets are available at www.idahotickets.com.
Bob Dylan
Folk rock legend Bob Dylan is on the road again and will make a stop in Seattle on Oct. 13 at Key Arena. Famous for hits like "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," "Like a Rolling Stone," "The Times They Are-A Changin,'" and many others, Dylan's show is sure to be an experience of a lifetime. For tickets, visit www.ticketsnow.com.
Neil Young
Legendary Canadian-born rock musician Neil Young is scheduled to perform Nov. 10 at Key Arena in Seattle. With hits like "Heart of Gold," "Old Man," and "Rockin' in the Free World," Young is regarded as one of the most influential musicians of his time. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketsnow.com.
Idaho Vandals
Football
The Idaho Vandals will hit the turf for their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 30 for a match-up against Eastern Washington. The Vandals will also have four other home games on Sept. 22, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, and Nov. 17. Tickets are available at govandals.com.
Washington State Cougars Football
The Cougs will hit the field in the newly remodeled Martin Stadium for their first home game on Sept. 8. The Cougs will also play at home on Sept. 22, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, and Nov. 23. Tickets are available at www.wsucougars.com. !