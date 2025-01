Shelter from the stormWrapped in blankets and huddling under an umbrella, Lewis-Clark State students Jasmine Stohr of Yakima, Kelli Rice of Springfield, Ore., and Brittaney Niebergall brave the chilly, wet Lewiston weather to watch the Warriors baseball team take on Embry-Riddle at Harris Field Tuesday. L-C rallied for a 5-4 victory in the only game played Tuesday. See Page 1B for the full story. Tribune/Kyle Mills