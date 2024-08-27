Sections
StoriesMarch 23, 1994

Associated Press

PHOENIX Novell Inc., challenged last year by Microsoft Corp. in the computer networking business, is now mounting a threat to Microsoft's dominance of the markets for word processing and spreadsheet software.

Novell a

nnounced Monday a $1.4 billion stock-swap merger with WordPerfect Corp., maker of the leading word processor, a move that solidifies its No. 2 position in personal computer software.

Novell also said it would spend $145 million to buy Borland International Inc.'s Quattro Pro spreadsheet line.

Novell plans to package the programs, known as ''applications'' because they perform specific functions f

or personal computers, as a unit to sell to businesses and consumers.

Industry leader Microsoft and Lotus Development Corp. also bundle their word processing, spreadsheet and database products together, selling them in what are known as ''suites.''

Bruce Lupatkin, an analyst at San Francisco investment firm Hambrecht & Quist, said Novell didn't want to be the ''odd man out'' in the suite business.

''This clearly changes the landscape, but how it does that and when it does that are questions that remain,'' said Lotus spokesman Richard Eckel.

In addition to its desire to

get into the suite market, Novell's move comes in response to Microsoft's encroachment on its core business: programs that link PCs in networks. Microsoft's Windows NT operating system, which went on sale last summer, has features comparable to Novell's flagship Netware product.

Both Novell and privately held WordPerfect are based near Salt Lake

City and have comparable low-key corporate cultures.

''The merger will further strengthen Novell financially,'' said Raymond J. Noorda, president and chief executive officer of Novell. ''WordPerfect will increase Novell's revenue, add to Novell's already strong balance sheet and expand Novell's earnings potential.''

