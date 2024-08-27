PHOENIX Novell Inc., challenged last year by Microsoft Corp. in the computer networking business, is now mounting a threat to Microsoft's dominance of the markets for word processing and spreadsheet software.

Novell a

nnounced Monday a $1.4 billion stock-swap merger with WordPerfect Corp., maker of the leading word processor, a move that solidifies its No. 2 position in personal computer software.

Novell also said it would spend $145 million to buy Borland International Inc.'s Quattro Pro spreadsheet line.

Novell plans to package the programs, known as ''applications'' because they perform specific functions f

or personal computers, as a unit to sell to businesses and consumers.

Industry leader Microsoft and Lotus Development Corp. also bundle their word processing, spreadsheet and database products together, selling them in what are known as ''suites.''