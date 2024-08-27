The February issue of ''Highlights for Children'' magazine features a drawing by Lewiston sixth-grader Rolawna Dietz.
The drawing, titled ''Me Playing My Flute,'' appears in ''Our Own Pages'' of the monthly magazine.
Rolawna, the daughter of Gregory and Marilou Dietz, is a student at Centennial Elementary School
. She takes piano lessons, plays s
oftball and is a member of the school band.
About three million copies of the magazine are sent to children's homes, school libraries and professional offices.