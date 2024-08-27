Paul Woelfel, 1231 Vineyard Drive, reroof, $7,561.

Steve Lustig, 1811 Grelle Ave., replace wall, $6,000.

Gladys Harris, 1811 Cedar Ave., garage, $5,544.

W. Roy Dotson, 907 Park Ave., carport, $5,200.

Gary Meisner, 736 21st St., renovate interior, $5,000.

Angus Hooper, 616 Burrell Ave., foundation permit, $4,147.20.

Ralph Beckman, 631 Grelle Ave., change windows, $3,300.

Lynn Ozz, 1510 16th Ave., siding, $3,000.

EXPANSION

Starbucks coffee plans 145 stores in '94

SEATTLE Starbucks Corp. announced that it will open 145 stores in fiscal 1994 versus a target of 125, and 150 stores versus a target of 135 in fiscal 1995.

Starbucks' new store count does not include any of The Coffee Connection's curren

t 24 locations, which Starbucks plans to acquire.

During fisc

al 1994, Starbucks

has opened 51 new stores, including four airport stores bringing t

o 304 the total of retail stores and licensed airport stores located in and around the following cities: Seattle and Chicago; Vancouver, B.C.; Portland, Ore.; Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, Calif.; and Washington, D.C.

The company plans to open at least 94 additional stores during the remainder of fiscal 1994 including stores in three new markets, New York, Boston and Minneapolis.

EARNINGS

Micron Technology reports earnings leap

BOISE Micron Technology Inc. credited high demand, stable prices, improved productivity and increased production for a more than ninefold leap in second-quarter profits over the same period a year earlier.

The Boise manufacturer of computer memory chips, personal computers and related products said Thursday that it had record net income of $86.8 million during the three months that ended March 3, compared with $9 million in the second quarter of 1993.

The earnings were 28 percent higher than the previous record of $67.6 million set in the first quarter of 1994. Micron's fiscal year begins in September.

The $2.07 in earnings per share of common stock exceeded industry analysts' estimates, which were in the $1.80 to $2 range. Micron's sales for the second quarter were $390.6 million, compared with $176.4 million the year before.

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 1994 was $154.3 million, or $3.70 a share, compared with $11.7 million, or 29 cents a share, for the same period in 1993.

Micron is moving aggressively to increase production.