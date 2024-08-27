BUSINESS DATABANK
BUILDING PERMITS
Nez Perce County
Roy Norton, 2625 Rosenkranz Road, residence, $124,409.
Brian Fromdahl, Spalding, carport, $9,192.
Joe & Jane Peterson, Myrtle, pole structure, $7,200.
Louise Heinrich, 8800 Waha Road, addition, $13,860.
Lewiston
Rogers Construction, 1524 & 1526 Quail Run Drive, residences, $100,000 each.
Ralph Ocheltree, 3523 Sixth St., duplex, $98,650.
John M. McVicars, 3814 11th St. E, residence, $87,002.
Millcreek Apartments, 419 Miller St., remodel recreation room into apartment, $72,000.
Darrell L. Coleman, 1918 Ninth Ave., residence, $58,642
Paul Snider, 3536 20th St., residence, $45,985.
Coca-Cola Northwest, 3010 Main St., reroof, $47,170.80.
Gerald Farley, 620 Eighth Ave., renovate duplex, $35,000.
Foot Locker, 1804 18th Ave., construct shoe store, $31,000.
Daniel Menth, 3537 Hatwai Road, manufactured home.
Kipp K. Massey, 2029 Powers Ave., horse barn, $22,800.
First Glance, 2116 12th Ave., remodel, $20,000.
Rick Yates, 3416 11th St., foundation permit, $17,280.
Bud Henderson, 2032 Hemlock Ave., pole building, $15,480.
Bill Lowery, 3313 14th St., siding/new windows, $15,000.
Daniel G. Knight, 635 Cedar Ave., garage, $12,441.60
Bud Henderson, 2032 Hemlo
ck Ave., sunporch, $11,556.
Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive, reroof, $11,000.
Paul Woelfel, 1231 Vineyard Drive, reroof, $7,561.
Steve Lustig, 1811 Grelle Ave., replace wall, $6,000.
Gladys Harris, 1811 Cedar Ave., garage, $5,544.
W. Roy Dotson, 907 Park Ave., carport, $5,200.
Gary Meisner, 736 21st St., renovate interior, $5,000.
Angus Hooper, 616 Burrell Ave., foundation permit, $4,147.20.
Ralph Beckman, 631 Grelle Ave., change windows, $3,300.
Lynn Ozz, 1510 16th Ave., siding, $3,000.
EXPANSION
Starbucks coffee plans 145 stores in '94
SEATTLE Starbucks Corp. announced that it will open 145 stores in fiscal 1994 versus a target of 125, and 150 stores versus a target of 135 in fiscal 1995.
Starbucks' new store count does not include any of The Coffee Connection's curren
t 24 locations, which Starbucks plans to acquire.
During fisc
al 1994, Starbucks
has opened 51 new stores, including four airport stores bringing t
o 304 the total of retail stores and licensed airport stores located in and around the following cities: Seattle and Chicago; Vancouver, B.C.; Portland, Ore.; Denver, Colo.; Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, Calif.; and Washington, D.C.
The company plans to open at least 94 additional stores during the remainder of fiscal 1994 including stores in three new markets, New York, Boston and Minneapolis.
EARNINGS
Micron Technology reports earnings leap
BOISE Micron Technology Inc. credited high demand, stable prices, improved productivity and increased production for a more than ninefold leap in second-quarter profits over the same period a year earlier.
The Boise manufacturer of computer memory chips, personal computers and related products said Thursday that it had record net income of $86.8 million during the three months that ended March 3, compared with $9 million in the second quarter of 1993.
The earnings were 28 percent higher than the previous record of $67.6 million set in the first quarter of 1994. Micron's fiscal year begins in September.
The $2.07 in earnings per share of common stock exceeded industry analysts' estimates, which were in the $1.80 to $2 range. Micron's sales for the second quarter were $390.6 million, compared with $176.4 million the year before.
Net income for the first six months of fiscal 1994 was $154.3 million, or $3.70 a share, compared with $11.7 million, or 29 cents a share, for the same period in 1993.
Micron is moving aggressively to increase production.