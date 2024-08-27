Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesJanuary 11, 1994

ASOTIN A $120,000 drop-off site for moderate-risk household wastes is scheduled to open Feb. 2 at the Asotin County Regional Landfill.

The public will be able to dispose of moderate-risk hazardous wastes such as household cleaners, pes

ticides and paint at the site at no charge.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The site will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month the same times.

Appointments will be required for people who have more than five gallons of one kind of waste.

A grant from the Washington Department of Ecology paid two-thirds of the cost. Lewiston, Nez Perce County and Asotin County paid percentages of the remainder based on population.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy