The site will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month the same times.

Appointments will be required for people who have more than five gallons of one kind of waste.

A grant from the Washington Department of Ecology paid two-thirds of the cost. Lewiston, Nez Perce County and Asotin County paid percentages of the remainder based on population.