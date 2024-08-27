ASOTIN A $120,000 drop-off site for moderate-risk household wastes is scheduled to open Feb. 2 at the Asotin County Regional Landfill.
The public will be able to dispose of moderate-risk hazardous wastes such as household cleaners, pes
ticides and paint at the site at no charge.
The site will be open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first and third Saturdays of each month the same times.
Appointments will be required for people who have more than five gallons of one kind of waste.
A grant from the Washington Department of Ecology paid two-thirds of the cost. Lewiston, Nez Perce County and Asotin County paid percentages of the remainder based on population.