Building Permits
Asotin County
Garry Tucker, Snake River Road, construct pole building, $11,400.
Larry Youngberg, 805 Walk Lane, Clarkston, build triplex, $120,384.
Eugene Gulick, 934 Van Arsdol, Clarkston, mobile home placement, $10,000.
Jerry Batterton, construct pole building at 1520 15th St., Clarkston, $112,500.
Lloyd Wallis, addition at 2338 Hillview Court, Clarkston, $9,600.
Kat
hleen Wass, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, mobile home and porches, $49,000.
Franc
es Johnson, place residence on new crawl space, 2465 19th St., Clarkston, $10,000.
Lonnie Sharp, 640 Walk Lane, Clarkston, shop with slab, $8,400.
Cheryl Ray, install mobile home, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, $20,000.
George Augir, 1463 Poplar, Clarkston, install mobile home, $5,000. Clarkston Arby's, 517 Second St., Clarkston, install four signs, $4,985.
Eldon Riggle, remodel at 629 Riverview, $15,000.