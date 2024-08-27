Sections
StoriesJanuary 2, 1994

Building Permits

Asotin County

Garry Tucker, Snake River Road, construct pole building, $11,400.

Larry Youngberg, 805 Walk Lane, Clarkston, build triplex, $120,384.

Eugene Gulick, 934 Van Arsdol, Clarkston, mobile home placement, $10,000.

Jerry Batterton, construct pole building at 1520 15th St., Clarkston, $112,500.

Lloyd Wallis, addition at 2338 Hillview Court, Clarkston, $9,600.

Kat

hleen Wass, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, mobile home and porches, $49,000.

Franc

es Johnson, place residence on new crawl space, 2465 19th St., Clarkston, $10,000.

Lonnie Sharp, 640 Walk Lane, Clarkston, shop with slab, $8,400.

Cheryl Ray, install mobile home, 2115 Sixth Ave., Clarkston, $20,000.

George Augir, 1463 Poplar, Clarkston, install mobile home, $5,000. Clarkston Arby's, 517 Second St., Clarkston, install four signs, $4,985.

Eldon Riggle, remodel at 629 Riverview, $15,000.

