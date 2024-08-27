BOISE Idaho students could be banned from wearing ''gang-related apparel'' under a bill introduced by state Sen. Denton Darrington, an a eight-grade teacher in Burley.
School districts would have be able to prohibit students from wearing clothes such as Oakland Raiders football caps.
The bill defines gang-related apparel as ''apparel that, if worn or displayed on a school campus reasonably could be determined to threaten the health or safety of the school environment.''
''I'd like to think Idaho could get ahead of the curve a little bit in the area of school-safety legislation,'' said Darrington, R-Declo, who teaches eighth-grade history.
Although only a few Idaho schools have serious gang problems, he said, gangs and gang wanna-bes are becoming more
common, even in rural areas.
Barring such clothing, he said, would deprive gang members of a means to identify each other and intimidate other students.
Some U.S. schools have banned caps or shirts bearing the logos of certain professional sports teams believed to have been ''adopted'' by various gangs, Darrington said, and at least one shopping mall has banned wearing caps backward.
School districts have the power to set dress codes under current state law.