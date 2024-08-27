BOISE Idaho students could be banned from wearing ''gang-related apparel'' under a bill introduced by state Sen. Denton Darrington, an a eight-grade teacher in Burley.

School districts would have be able to prohibit students from wearing clothes such as Oakland Raiders football caps.

The bill defines gang-related apparel as ''apparel that, if worn or displayed on a school campus reasonably could be determined to threaten the health or safety of the school environment.''

''I'd like to think Idaho could get ahead of the curve a little bit in the area of school-safety legislation,'' said Darrington, R-Declo, who teaches eighth-grade history.

Although only a few Idaho schools have serious gang problems, he said, gangs and gang wanna-bes are becoming more