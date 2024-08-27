Emily Wetzel immediately gave Lewis-Clark State something to mull over. The Warriors thought it through, and kept their distance.

Simon Fraser's 6-foot-5 center not only blocked two of the Warriors' first four field-goal attempts, she altered their offensive focus as well. Reluctant thereafter to set foot inside and unable to shake loose on the perimeter, L-C succumbed to the Clan 67-56 Saturday in an NAIA Pacific Northwest Region women's

basketball game at Warrior Gym.

With the exception of guard Holley Wais, who poured in a

career-high 27 points, the Warriors toiled through a tentative

offensive evening. Only Wais, who netted 13-of-27 field goals,

attempted more than 10 shots and no one else made more than three.

The initial impact came from Wetzel, who officially finished with

five of Simon Fraser's six blocks and modified scads more. Her

presence down low made it virtually prohibitive for L-C players Wais

excluded to operate in the lane.

The Clan, the nation's 13th-ranked NAIA Division I team, used a

swarming zone defense to similarly neutralize No. 25 L-C's other

offensive intents. Warrior 3-point specialists Alyson Rollins and

Kopper Campbell, both classic set-up shooters, together got off just

seven field-goal attempts and buried only one.

Rollins and center Kristin Singer, the team's second and third

leading scorers behind Wais, were held to zero and four points.

Simon Fraser ''really spreads it out defensively and we didn't

attack inside like we had to,'' Warriors coach Mike Divilbiss said.

''We played hard, but we just didn't execute well enough.''

The loss drops L-C to 14-6 overall and 2-2 in PNR play. Simon

Fraser, looking for its fifth consecutive region (formerly District

I) crown, improves to 15-4 and 3-1.

Though Simon Fraser led through all but the game's opening three

minutes, a 9-0 scoring run midway into the first half allowed the

Burnaby, British Columbia, team to take command. Holding L-C

scoreless for nearly five minutes, the Clan surged to a 24-11 lead