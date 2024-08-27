Sections
StoriesFebruary 9, 1994

OLYMPIA Legislation concerning runaways, inspired by Clarkston resident Denise Dickinson, won a vote of support from the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday.

The legislation would require police officers to return runaways to their parents, an extended family member or a state juvenile facility. Currently officials cannot make runaways go home or into protective custody unless a juvenile has violated a court order or they are of harm to themselves or others.

''Praise God,''

Dickinson said. ''All I wanted was a little start, and we'll build on that.''

The runaway legislation was approved by the committee as part of HB-2907, a juvenile anti-crime omnibus bill.

The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee, where it will be scheduled for debate before the entire House of Representatives.

Dickinson said she wants to be at the Capitol for the House vote. She said the legislation may help her foster daughter.

Washington
Legislature
