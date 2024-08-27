"42" (PG-13)
The life story of Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) and his history-making signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers under the guidance of team executive Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford). - ORCH, KEN
"AFTER EARTH" (PG-13)
A crash landing leaves Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) and his father Cypher (Will Smith) stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after events forced humanity's escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a perilous journey to signal for help. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. - LEW
"THE CROODS" (PG)
After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy. Stars the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. - ORCH
"EPIC" (PG)
In this animated tale, a teenager finds herself transported to a deep forest setting where a battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil is taking place. She bands together with a ragtag group characters to save their world. Stars the voices of Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Beyonce Knowles. - LEW
"FAST AND FURIOUS 6" (PG-13)
Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) enlists Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team to bring down former special ops soldier Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), leader of a unit specializing in vehicular warfare. - LEW, REX
"THE HANGOVER PART III" (R)
This time, there's no wedding and no bachelor party. But when the Wolfpack hits the road, there's still the possibility of disaster. Stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis. - SUN
"THE INTERNSHIP" (PG-13)
Two salesmen (Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson) whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital age find their way into a coveted internship at Google, where they must compete with a group of young, tech-savvy geniuses for a shot at employment. - LEW, PUL, SUN
"IRON MAN 3" (PG-13)
When Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) world is torn apart by a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley), he starts an odyssey of rebuilding and retribution. - LEW
"MAN OF STEEL" (PG-13)
A young journalist (Henry Cavill) is forced to confront his secret extraterrestrial heritage when Earth is invaded by members of his race. Also stars Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon. - LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX
"MAN OF STEEL" IN 3D (PG-13)
- LEW, PUL, MOS
"MONSTERS UNIVERSITY" (PG)
A look at the relationship between Mike and Sulley during their days at Monsters University, when they weren't necessarily the best of friends. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"MONSTERS UNIVERSITY" IN 3D (PG)
- LEW, PUL
"NOW YOU SEE ME" (PG-13)
An FBI agent and an Interpol detective track a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money. Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo and Woody Harrelson. - LEW, PUL
"OLYMPUS HAS FALLEN" (PG-13)
Disgraced former Presidential guard Mike Banning (Gerard Butler) finds himself trapped inside the White House in the wake of a terrorist attack; using his inside knowledge, Banning works with national security to rescue the President (Aaron Eckhart) from his kidnappers. - ORCH
"THE PURGE" (PG-13)
A family is held hostage for harboring the target of a murderous syndicate during the Purge, a 12-hour period in which any and all crime is legalized. Stars Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey and Max Burkholder. - LEW
"STAR TREK INTO DARKNESS" (PG-13)
After the crew of the Enterprise find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization, Capt. James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction. Also stars Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Karl Urban as McCoy, Simon Pegg as Scotty, John Cho as Sulu and Anton Yelchin as Chekov. - PUL
"THIS IS THE END" (R)
While attending a party at James Franco's house, Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco and many other celebrities are faced with the apocalypse. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"WORLD WAR Z" (PG-13)
United Nations employee Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) traverses the world in a race against time to stop the Zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments, and threatening to destroy humanity itself. - LEW, PUL, MOS
"WORLD WAR Z" IN 3D (PG-13)
- LEW, PUL, MOS