"42" (PG-13)

The life story of Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) and his history-making signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers under the guidance of team executive Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford). - ORCH, KEN

"AFTER EARTH" (PG-13)

A crash landing leaves Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) and his father Cypher (Will Smith) stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after events forced humanity's escape. With Cypher injured, Kitai must embark on a perilous journey to signal for help. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan. - LEW

"THE CROODS" (PG)

After their cave is destroyed, a caveman family must trek through an unfamiliar fantastical world with the help of an inventive boy. Stars the voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds. - ORCH

"EPIC" (PG)

In this animated tale, a teenager finds herself transported to a deep forest setting where a battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil is taking place. She bands together with a ragtag group characters to save their world. Stars the voices of Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, Beyonce Knowles. - LEW

"FAST AND FURIOUS 6" (PG-13)

Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) enlists Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team to bring down former special ops soldier Owen Shaw (Luke Evans), leader of a unit specializing in vehicular warfare. - LEW, REX

"THE HANGOVER PART III" (R)

This time, there's no wedding and no bachelor party. But when the Wolfpack hits the road, there's still the possibility of disaster. Stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis. - SUN

"THE INTERNSHIP" (PG-13)

Two salesmen (Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson) whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital age find their way into a coveted internship at Google, where they must compete with a group of young, tech-savvy geniuses for a shot at employment. - LEW, PUL, SUN

"IRON MAN 3" (PG-13)

When Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) world is torn apart by a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley), he starts an odyssey of rebuilding and retribution. - LEW

"MAN OF STEEL" (PG-13)

A young journalist (Henry Cavill) is forced to confront his secret extraterrestrial heritage when Earth is invaded by members of his race. Also stars Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Russell Crowe and Michael Shannon. - LEW, PUL, MOS, FOX

"MAN OF STEEL" IN 3D (PG-13)